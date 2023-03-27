Darcelle XV, World Oldest's Drag Queen & Guinness World Record Holder, Passes Away At 92

Darcelle XV, who held the Guinness World Record for being the oldest drag queen performer, died on Thursday at the age of 92 from natural causes. Darcelle XV Showplace took to Instagram to inform about her demise. "The family of Darcelle XV along with her cast and crew are heartbroken to announce that our beloved Darcelle (Walter W. Cole, Sr.) has died at age 92 from natural causes. We ask for privacy and patience as everyone processes and grieves in their own way and at their own pace. Details of a public memorial will be announced as soon as they are confirmed," the statement read.

Darcelle XV’s real name was Walter W. Cole

In 2016, Guinness World Records named Darcelle XV the oldest drag queen, according to CNN. She was the owner of The Darcelle XV Showplace, the "longest-running drag show on the West Coast," according to Guinness. According to the Instagram post, the cabaret's upcoming performances will all go on as scheduled.

Cole grew up in Portland's Linnton neighbourhood after being born there in 1930. According to the website of her club, she served in the US military before being released in the late 1950s, and upon her release, she used the money earned there to launch her first company.

According to her biography called "Just Call Me Darcelle," Walter W. Cole is an author, dramatist, actor, costume designer, and the proprietor and star of the Darcelle XV Showplace, the country's oldest continually operating cabaret, now in its 54th year.

Despite turning 90 in November 2020, Darcelle continues to put on six shows a week at the club that bears her name and is in high demand for TV appearances, parades, charity events, and special engagements.