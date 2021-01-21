'Dear Joe, Pardon Me': Trump Left Letter For Biden; Netizens Guess Content With Memes

Former President of the US Donald Trump left a letter for his successor President Joe Biden which the latter called ‘very generous’ but the spokesperson Judd Deere refused to disclose, citing its content ‘private’. Twitter, however, unable to keep calm, launched a meme fest on January 20 guessing what the 45th may have written to the 46th president of the US under pressure to adhere to the long-standing White House tradition. In one of the photos that emerged on Facebook, which the social media giant flagged, someone shared a letter written on White House stationery, signed by Trump that displayed a message, "Joe, you know I won.” Shortly, Twitteratis took to social media to share hilarious ‘probable’ letters that they anticipated matched with the content of the mysterious Trump document.

At the White House, Biden had told reporters, flashing a piece of paper that the former president left him a "very generous letter”, however, he would not be disclosing details because "it was private”. Biden said in a live-streamed address, “I won't talk about it until I talk to him." Following Biden’s remarks, photos of letter resting at the Oval workplace’s resolute desk flooded the internet as users manipulated the content of Trump’s generous letter with a fake white house seal that triggered meme fest.

Netizens share comical letters

“Dear Joe, I wrote you but you still ain’t calling. I left my cell, my pager, and my home phone at the bottom. I wrote two letters back in autumn you must not a got em. There probably was a problem at the post office or something,” a user on Twitter wrote, guessing what the 45th president may have written in the note. “I wonder what color crayon he used,” another said. One other guessed, “Joe, Here's my birthday. Remember it. It's the password to all of our accounts.” Another wrote, “To Whom It May Concern: I won. I will release my plans soon, they are amazing the best anyone has ever seen. No one is stronger than me. Send me your money. Fight hard. Everyone loves me. I am not leaving. Signed, President Trump.”

During his concluding days of presidency, Trump had repeatedly hurled unfounded claims about the election steal, shouting that President-elect Biden was "not gonna take this White House!” At the rallies, adding that he would “fight like hell” to hold on to the presidency. In his speeches, the 45th had bitterly complained about his election loss — which he insisted that he had won “by a lot.” Vouching for Vice President Mike Pence’s support, Trump had told his supporters at a Georgia rally: “I hope that our great vice president comes through for us. He’s a great guy. Of course, if he doesn’t come through, I won’t like him quite as much.” He added, “No, Mike is a great guy.”

I wouldn’t be surprised if this was Trump’s letter to President Biden 😂#CelebrateAmerica #TrumpLetter pic.twitter.com/sWrwIieTCc — Amatul (@Amatul311) January 21, 2021

Trump left a note for Joe Biden. #trumpletter pic.twitter.com/XHPUuGjvFH — Matthew Kilgore (@MJKilgore) January 20, 2021

#Trump left a note to #Biden . I got an advanced copy of it right here. #trumpletter pic.twitter.com/d3a72Uanxa — Ginger B Soapbox (@Gingerbsoapbox) January 20, 2021

Wow, they just released letter Trump left for Biden. #trumpletter pic.twitter.com/DlQtWmioSz — Ron Wenig (@RonWenig) January 20, 2021

I mean, I guess I’m glad Trump continued the tradition of presidents leaving a note for their successors, but... #TrumpLetter pic.twitter.com/TQp8osQq9c — Rob Graham (@Spidey004) January 20, 2021

Donald Trump, age 74, presidential letter to Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/rtpBmY5xdf — That Baratheon Girl 🍷💙🇪🇺 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 ⚽🏉🌹 (@baratheongirl) January 20, 2021

