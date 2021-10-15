Defence Pact With US A Double-edged Sword? Ex-Pentagon Official Warns Greece Why

Former senior Pentagon adviser Douglas Macgregor in an interview with Sputnik, said that Greece's decision to host new US military sites may force Athens into unwanted wars. The US and Greece approved an update to their current mutual defence pact on October 14, allowing US forces to train and operate from new locations within Greece.

Former Pentagon adviser Macgregor explained that the conflicts have nothing to do with the US and everything to do with a century's worth of unfinished business.

He noted that the display of US military's failure during the retreat from Afghanistan reinforced a growing perception of US military weakness and decline. Furthermore, Macgregor believes that Biden's intentions for the bases may be jeopardised by the developing domestic US financial crisis. He also predicted that Athens may awaken to find that the promised bases have not materialised.

"Whether Athens likes it or not, Athens may be pulled into a conflict that it otherwise prefers to avoid precisely because we are present in the country. The host government, in this case, Athens, may believe that it is improving its security and that it will benefit from US largesse as Germany, Italy and other allied countries have, but they are missing the growing danger associated with our presence. Expanding the US forward military presence, also guarantees American involvement in any conflict that occurs. The Biden administration may believe US military involvement will make conflicts in the region less likely, but the opposite is the case," Sputnik quoted former senior Pentagon adviser Douglas Macgregor as saying.

Macgregor calls the newly appointed US ambassador to Serbia

Macgregor also mentioned the selection of hardline hawk Christopher Hill as the next US ambassador to Serbia, which was announced on October 14.

"This also signals a new willingness to tamper with the Balkans and Russia. Thus, prompting US military expansion into Greece. Who better than one of the architects of the Kosovo crisis and the bombing of Serbia?" he asked.

When asked, Macgregor also confirmed that control of the eastern Mediterranean, the fight with Russia, micromanagement of the Balkans, and the anticipation of expulsion from Turkey, might all play a role in the US decision.

Image: AP