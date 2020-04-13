The Debate
Democratic Socialists Of America Refuse To Endorse Joe Biden For White House

US News

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) has refused to endorse the only Democratic candidate left in the race, Joe Biden in his fight to defeat Donald Trump.

Democratic

After wholeheartedly supporting Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in his presidential bid until he dropped out, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) has refused to endorse the only Democratic candidate left in the race, Joe Biden in his fight to defeat Donald Trump. With over 56,000 members, DSA is an ultra-progressive group that is now left without a candidate in the 2020 presidential elections in the United States. However, since DSA announced their stance on Twitter on April 12, it has drawn a lot of criticism from other Democratic supports. 

'Totally irrelevant'

According to reports, this can be a potential setback for the Democrats. Previously, DSA had refused to endorse Hillary Clinton in 2016, giving the current Republican US President Donald Trump the margin to win. DSA had called the Sanders campaign as the “most successful socialist electoral campaign in US history” but their ideologies apparently do not fall in synergy with former US Vice President Joe Biden. The Long Island campaign chair for former US President Barack Obama, Jon Cooper has not only condemned the move but said the DSA “can go back to being irrelevant”. Others have also joined to criticise the organisation and some Dem-supporters even asked if they are now supporting Trump. 

