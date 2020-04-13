Democratic Socialists Of America Refuse To Endorse Joe Biden For White House

After wholeheartedly supporting Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in his presidential bid until he dropped out, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) has refused to endorse the only Democratic candidate left in the race, Joe Biden in his fight to defeat Donald Trump. With over 56,000 members, DSA is an ultra-progressive group that is now left without a candidate in the 2020 presidential elections in the United States. However, since DSA announced their stance on Twitter on April 12, it has drawn a lot of criticism from other Democratic supports.

We are not endorsing @JoeBiden. — DSA 🌹 (@DemSocialists) April 12, 2020

'Totally irrelevant'

According to reports, this can be a potential setback for the Democrats. Previously, DSA had refused to endorse Hillary Clinton in 2016, giving the current Republican US President Donald Trump the margin to win. DSA had called the Sanders campaign as the “most successful socialist electoral campaign in US history” but their ideologies apparently do not fall in synergy with former US Vice President Joe Biden. The Long Island campaign chair for former US President Barack Obama, Jon Cooper has not only condemned the move but said the DSA “can go back to being irrelevant”. Others have also joined to criticise the organisation and some Dem-supporters even asked if they are now supporting Trump.

Thank you — your endorsement would have hurt Biden. Now that you’ve shown your true colors by effectively equating Biden with Trump (a REAL fascist), you can go back to being totally irrevelant. — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) April 12, 2020

Good. Now one of two things will happen: More likely, Biden wins, and you and what you want doesnt exist. Or Trump wins, stacks the courts to the point where...you and what you want will never exist in your lifetime. Enjoy! — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) April 12, 2020

I think Joe Biden will be just fine without the toxicity of the Red Rose Brigade's online support.



In case you haven't noticed, he's already significantly ahead of Donald Trump without your endorsement.



But my guess is you will continue to undermine him instead, cos, purity. pic.twitter.com/IMfB4d2Kln — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) April 12, 2020

Idiots — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) April 12, 2020

So, you’re endorsing Trump? Got it. — Grant Stern (@grantstern) April 12, 2020

