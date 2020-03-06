The Debate
Democrats Get Emotional As Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of Presidential Race

US News

In the latest development of US presidential elections, Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren has dropped out of the race and will now endorse Joe Biden.

Written By Aanchal Nigam
Democrats

In the latest development of United States presidential elections, Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren has dropped out of the race on March 5 and will now endorse former US Vice President Joe Biden. After Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and most recently Michael Bloomberg, Warren also marked her end in the race for the White House on facing crushing defeat on Super Tuesday. However, Democrats who will now mount their hopes on two white men, Joe Biden and US Senator Bernie Sanders for November elections were seen expressing sadness over Warren's departure. 

Read - Warren Ends 2020 Presidential Bid After Super Tuesday Rout

Democrats get emotional

Democrat Kristen Gillibrand, who was according to reports a candidate for a presidential nominee for a brief period of time, called Warren's campaign as “informative” and also credited the woman for coming this far in the presidential race. John Kerry, who had preceded Warren as Massachusetts Senator and faced defeat in 2004 presidential elections, also applauded her campaign as “inspiring” and expressed his emotions with a post on Twitter. Representative Ilhan Omar also lauded Warren for raising the bar for campaigning in 2020. 

Read -  Resolute Warren Says She'll Be The Best President

Read - Warren's Future Uncertain After Loss In Home State Of Mass.

Read - Warren Tells Voters To 'vote From Your Heart'

First Published:
