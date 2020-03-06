Democrats Get Emotional As Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of Presidential Race

In the latest development of United States presidential elections, Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren has dropped out of the race on March 5 and will now endorse former US Vice President Joe Biden. After Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and most recently Michael Bloomberg, Warren also marked her end in the race for the White House on facing crushing defeat on Super Tuesday. However, Democrats who will now mount their hopes on two white men, Joe Biden and US Senator Bernie Sanders for November elections were seen expressing sadness over Warren's departure.

Our work continues, the fight goes on, and big dreams never die. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. https://t.co/28kyKe777L — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 5, 2020

Read - Warren Ends 2020 Presidential Bid After Super Tuesday Rout

Democrats get emotional

Democrat Kristen Gillibrand, who was according to reports a candidate for a presidential nominee for a brief period of time, called Warren's campaign as “informative” and also credited the woman for coming this far in the presidential race. John Kerry, who had preceded Warren as Massachusetts Senator and faced defeat in 2004 presidential elections, also applauded her campaign as “inspiring” and expressed his emotions with a post on Twitter. Representative Ilhan Omar also lauded Warren for raising the bar for campaigning in 2020.

We couldn't have been luckier to have you in this race, @ewarren. You pushed us to be better, setting an example for the entire field and all the women and girls who dare to do big things.



Here's to your transformative campaign. Sending so much love to you and your team! ❤ pic.twitter.com/wfLUfS5Yos — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) March 5, 2020

Congratulations to my friend @ewarren for running an inspiring campaign built on ideas. Massachusetts is lucky to have that kind of leadership on the national stage. You’ve inspired millions, including my daughters. — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) March 5, 2020

Read - Resolute Warren Says She'll Be The Best President

Let’s not undersell the power of Elizabeth Warren’s candidacy.



She set the pace for policy on everything from disability justice to racial justice to a wealth tax.



She is a giant of our movement. I can't wait for our progressive movement to build together. #ThankYouElizabeth — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 5, 2020

.@ewarren gives form to brainy, compassionate, determined, indefatigable leadership. Her extraordinary belief in the capacity of our nation to serve its poorest resident and to demand the most of its people will continue to move our nation forward. Thank you, our friend! — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) March 5, 2020

.@ewarren is a National Treasure. Her voice, her perspicacity, and her detailed plans for systemic change were--and shall remain--a much needed part of our political and civic discourse. Much love to her, and our heartfelt thanks. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 5, 2020

Read - Warren's Future Uncertain After Loss In Home State Of Mass.

Read - Warren Tells Voters To 'vote From Your Heart'