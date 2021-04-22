Democrats Push For $25bn Bill To Electrify School Buses Under Biden's Infrastructure Plan

Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday pushed for the $25 billion legislation to convert the gasoline and diesel-powered school buses across the US to electric vehicles for the betterment of the health of children. Introduced by Senator Alex Padilla, D-Calif., the bill for the electrification of the school buses, that commute nearly 25 million children and makeup 90 percent of the US total bus fleet, was presented as essential to the climate change and economic inequalities, according to the Associated Press. The $25 billion legislation was a component under US President Joe Biden’s ambitious $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan known as American Jobs Plan which he unveiled last month. The scheme aims to upgrade the buildings across the United States, install electric vehicle stations, broadband, improve internet connectivity, do big infrastructure fixes, and advance electricity generation.

On Monday, the Democrats sought to authorize federal grant money for funding the legislation to electrify buses across 10 years, saying that diesel vehicles cause respiratory illnesses among kids, which can be subsequently linked to poor academic performance. As many as 40 percent of Dems voted for the replacement of the buses that transport children for the Black underprivileged and poor communities. The lawmakers argued that the bill would cover costs for an electrical bus conversion, installation of the charging stations, and providing the workforce training, as well as provisions for reaching out to the Environmental Protection Agency directly for the school districts to seek assistance in the transition.

“I know firsthand how outdated diesel school buses expose our children to harmful and unnecessary pollution,” Sen. Padilla told The Associated Press, stressing that the school kids used bus travel more frequently to reach their classes and the after school field games. “Growing up in the San Fernando Valley, my lungs would be filled with diesel exhaust by the time I arrived at school each day,” he continued. Furthermore, the Dem senator said, “Transitioning our school bus fleet to zero-emission vehicles is an essential aspect of building equitable, sustainable infrastructure and is a wise investment in our children, our environment and our future.”

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Reps. Tony Cárdenas, D-Calif., and Jahana Hayes, D-Conn backed the bill, saying kids across Georgia and all of America should be able to get to and from school without breathing polluted air. “The Clean Commute for Kids Act will help keep our students safe,” Warnock said adding that the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the respiratory issues among young kids, which is worsened by the diesel buses. The push for the legislation comes as both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris highlighted their goals of implementation of the $45 billion in an infrastructure bill. US Vice President also visited a North Carolina bus manufacturing plant, as she urged that Biden administration was determined to convert at least 500,000 school buses to electrical as a part of clean energy investments. Biden will also retrofit more than a million affordable, resilient, accessible, energy-efficient, and electrified housing units.