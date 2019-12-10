Democrats Unveil Two Impeachment Charges Against Donald Trump

House of Democrats unveiled the two impeachment charges against President of United States Donald Trump; 'abuse of power' and 'obstruction of Congress'. On December 10, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler described the US President as 'danger' and formally announced the charges. Nadler also said that Trump had 'compromised US national security' by soliciting foreign interference in the 2020 presidential election.

Even though Trump has denied any wrongdoing, Nadler said on Tuesday that 'we must take this solemn step today' as the integrity of the election is at 'risk'. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee said that Trump's 'abuse of power left no choice' and if the Democrats had done nothing, it would make them 'complicit'. This was during the brief 'historic' appearance by the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi along with other top Democrats but reportedly, did not stay for questions after announcing the charges.

Pelosi will not count votes

Reportedly, when a senior Democrat official was asked if Pelosi has enough votes to impeach the POTUS, the Democratic leader said that she would let the House lawmakers cast vote on their discretion. Speaker Nancy Pelosi had previously declined to discuss the charges against the US President or the coming announcements during the evening event on December 9. Earlier today, there was an indication by some officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity that two charges were going to be revealed.

“On an issue like this, we don’t count the votes. People will just make their voices known on it,” Pelosi said at The Wall Street Journal CEO Council. “I haven’t counted votes, nor will I.”



Details of two articles being disclosed by the Democrats were shared by multiple people who are familiar with the discussions but unauthorized to discuss them and granted anonymity.

Republicans defend their leader

If the House votes in the majority against Trump, he will only be the third President in the history of US to get impeached. On the contrary, Trump spent the last day using Twitter to share notions against the entire impeachment process. The Republicans have joint efforts in calling the proceedings as 'absurd' and Trump's allies are also seen defending him and said that Trump has not done anything wrong ahead of the 2020 election.

Republicans in the House Committee defended Trump using parliamentary manoeuvres, process complaints, and occasional theatrics to disrupt the hearing and accuse Democrats of abusing the impeachment process in pursuit of a political vendetta. Republican F James Sensenbrenner, R-Wis., reportedly criticized the Democrats accusing them of abusing their power as they were subpoenaing phone records of some of Trump's associates. He drew an inference to veteran Republican Joe McCarthy who earlier made accusations of subversion or treason without proper regard for evidence saying that even McCarthy seemed like a piker as compared to what the Democrats were doing by involving electronic surveillance.

