Did US President Joe Biden Fall Asleep During COP26 Speeches? You Be The Judge

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday appeared to be sleeping during the opening speeches of the COP26 summit or 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference. The POTUS seemingly couldn't keep his eyes open when South African Human Rights activist Eddie Ndopu was giving a speech on climate change's impact on specially-abled people.

In the pictures and videos going viral, the 76-year-old was seen dozing while listening to a pre-recorded message from Ndopu. He was seen sitting with eyes closed until an aide walked up to him to chat. He then rubbed his eyes when Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi took the stage.

Biden appears to fall asleep during COP26 opening speeches pic.twitter.com/az8NZTWanI — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) November 1, 2021

Joe Biden at COP26

Stressing that the globe is in growing catastrophe, the US President said that the world has the capacity to build an equitable clean energy future. "We are in a growing catastrophe, I believe there is an incredible opportunity not just for the US but for all of us," he said.

He further emphasised that the globe is standing at an inflexion point of world history. "We have the ability to invest in ourselves and build an equitable clean energy future," Biden stated stressing that this would create missions of jobs and opportunities.

The United States President underlined that efforts will provide clean air for kids, healthier forests, bountiful oceans and a healthy ecosystem for the planet. "By all these actions (he lists several measures), US will be able to meet the ambitious target I set in the Leaders' Summit on Climate back in April of reducing US emissions by 50-52% below 2005 levels by 2030," he said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi, during his own powerful address, informed that India constitutes 17% of the world population but its contribution to the emission has only been 5%. He also shared India's five-point action plan against climate change. Click Here to know more.