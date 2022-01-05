Dog Leads Police To Injured Owner After Car Crash, Netizens Say 'Tinsley Deserves Medal'

A Shiloh Shepherd named Tinsley initially believed to be a lost dog, helped New Hampshire State Police in finding the owner after a car crash. After the police reached the accident spot, the owners of the car were provided medical help. The New Hampshire State Police has shared the incident on Facebook.

In the Facebook post, the New Hampshire State Police informed that Trooper Sandberg responded to a report about a dog on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge located on Interstate 89 at the New Hampshire in Lebanon. Sandberg and Officers from the Lebanon Police Department spotted the Shiloh Shephard on northbound Interstate 89. They tried to get close to the dog, however, the Shiloh Shephard continued to run northbound on Interstate 89, crossing into Vermont.

Dog helps police in locating owner after accident

The dog led the police officials to a rolled over damaged pickup truck near the Interstate 91 and Interstate 89 junction. The police officials found the two people inside the vehicle seriously injured. Trooper Sandberg and the Lebanon Police Officers brought the occupants out of the vehicle. They immediately called for medical help for the two injured people. The police officials at the site discovered that the Shiloh Shephard named Tinsley belonged to one of the injured occupants of the truck. The police in the comments section informed that "the brave Tinsley is safe and well." The Vermont State Police is investigating the matter.

Netizens laud Tinsley as 'smart dog'

The post shared by the New Hampshire State Police has caught the attention of netizens who lauded the police officers and the dog for their efforts. One user commented, "New Hampshire State Police thank you for following your own instincts and helping all 3 of them." Another user commented, "Such a smart dog! If it weren't for the concern that this dog has for his human, they may have died in this cold. Tinsley deserves a medal." Another social media user wrote, "Man’s BEST friend! What an amazing dog Tinsley is I hope his humans recover and they’re all united soon."

(Image: Facebook/@NewHampshireStatePolice)