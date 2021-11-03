Dogecoin Creator Takes Dig At US Govt, Asks Why It Hasn't Solved World Hunger

Popular cryptocurrency Dogecoin creator Billy Markus aka Shibetoshi Nakamoto, on Tuesday, took a dig at the United States government’s currency policy. Launching a two-sided attack on the US government, Markus claimed that the government printed three trillion dollars in 2020 and asked why it didn’t solve world hunger. Apart from the indication of rising inflation in the country, the statement also questioned the recent row which featured United Nations representatives claiming that billionaires could solve world hunger.

“The us government printed 3 trillion dollars in 2020 so I’m not sure why world hunger isn’t solved,” the Dogecoin creator tweeted. His comment came after Tesla CEO and Dogecoin investor Elon Musk took a jibe at the UN relating to a world hunger claim. Last week, David Beasley, the director of the UN’s World Food Programme, in an interview with CNN claimed that the ‘ultra-wealthy’ to stop world hunger by donating a sum to the program. He had specifically mentioned Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, two of the richest men on the planet.

the us government printed 3 trillion dollars in 2020 so I’m not sure why world hunger isn’t solved — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) November 2, 2021

However, Elon Musk on Sunday while replying to a Twitter user who claimed that USD 6 billion would be just 2 per cent of Tesla CEO’s net worth, took a jibe at the WFP. He claimed that he will sell Tesla stocks and donate the sum if the UN could describe “exactly” how the donation would solve world hunger. Following the event, Billy Markus aka Shibetoshi Nakamoto has now put out a statement taking a jibe at the US government regarding the same. Apart from ‘solving the world hunger’ claim, Markus’ statement also questioned the rising inflation in the US. The cryptocurrency community have always been sceptical of the governments printing more currency and have often spoken against the same.

If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

What is Dogecoin?

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency that was originally formed in 2013. The face of DOGE was the dog Shiba Inu, who became popular as the DOGE meme. It literally became a 'meme cryptocurrency'. However, Dogecoin grew in popularity because of the community surrounding it was massive and they basically made DOGE look like the money of the future. More than anything, DOGE helped to spread awareness about the value and importance of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency among millions of people worldwide. Today, Dogecoin has become one of the most popular cryptocurrencies currently trading at Rs. 21.61.

Image: AP/ Unsplash