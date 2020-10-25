Donald Trump And Daughter Ivanka Lead Contrasting Campaign Trails To Seek Second Term

With less than two weeks left for one of the most divisive US Elections, Donald Trump has been on a lashing out spree against rival Joe Biden, media and even called health professionals cautioning about COVID-19 as “idiots”. Meanwhile, US President’s daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump visited Milwaukee and Franklin talked about how first ice cream sundae was created in that state. Neither did senior adviser at the White House mention former US Vice president’s son, Hunter Biden or Hillary Clinton’s emails or her father’s claims about “Barack Hussain Obama” or “China Virus” or even the elections being “rigged”.

Instead of mentioning all the main issues surrounding the November 3 election, Ivanka Trump presented local fun facts and other pleasing topics. US President’s eldest daughter also shared in Wisconsin that its residents “eat 21 million gallons of ice cream a year.” While adding how her children are willing to move to the state upon hearing the ‘ice cream’ consumption, Ivanka indicated that “So, the Kushners might be coming to town.”

Health officials are ‘idiots’: Trump

Earlier this week, deepening the already existing rift between US President Donald Trump and nation’s most honoured infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci, in a campaign call on October 19, Trump said that people are “tired” of hearing about COVID-19 pandemic. Even though the disease has claimed the lives of more than 224,000 US citizens, Trump trashed Fauci as a “disaster” who has “been there for 500 years.” The frustrated and sometimes foul-mouthed US President, who himself had contracted the disease, even referred to Fauci along with other health officials as “idiots”.

Then, during the final presidential debate at Boston University in Nashville against Biden, when Trump was asked to clarify his ‘idiot’ remark, the US President downplayed his differences with Dr. Fauci and said, "I think he’s a Democrat, but that’s okay.” However, Dr. Fauci is not a Democrat, he is not affiliated with any party and has clearly insisted on staying away from politics. The US top infectious disease expert was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Republican George W Bush.

Image: AP

