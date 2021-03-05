Donald Trump Appointee Federico Klein Arrested In Connection With Capitol Riot

The FBI has arrested a former State Department aide from the administration of former President Donald Trump for having a connection with the US Capitol siege. According to the reports by the New York Times, Federico Klein has been charged with unlawful entry, violent conduct. He has also been charged for obstructing Congress and law enforcement. The 42-year-old officer had worked on Trump’s 2016 campaign.

He started working at the State Department after Trump’s victory. According to the reports Politico, a former colleague told that Klein had previously worked with the office of Brazilian and Southern Cone Affairs before his transfer to the office that handles Freedom of Information Act requests. He was seen in a few videos of the riots, wearing the ‘Make America Great Again’ mask and assaulting officers.

'We're coming after it'

This comes after the FBI Director Christopher Wray, termed the January 6th riots at the US Capitol as “domestic terrorism”. He further warned of growing ‘homegrown violent extremism’ that the law enforcement is working on through thousands of investigations. He further defended the lawmakers of his own his own agency’s handling of an intelligence report that warned of the prospect for violence, rejecting the false claims that anti-Trump groups had organised the riot.

In a live-streamed testimony broadcasted across multiple television networks, FBI director Wary said, "we're coming after it", indicating that the law enforcement was establishing any links or evidence of leftists attempting a failed coup but he categorically denied the narrative hurled by Republicans that the insurrectionists were 'fake Trump supporters'. Last week, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh claimed that the aggressive crowd that stormed the Capitol building 2 months ago were leftist forces disguised as Donald Trump's supporters. The Wisconsin Republican, who attracted a backlash for his remarks, said that the attack did not seem like an "insurrection" as he read from an uncorroborated account.

