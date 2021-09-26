Donald Trump Asserts He Has 'a Mouth That Tells The Truth' At His Georgia Rally

Addressing a crowd of thousands at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry where he held a rally for a slate of pro-Trump candidates expected to run for office in Georgia in 2022, former US President Donald Trump lambasted the Biden administration and Democrats making unfactual and odd statements. Outlining the “disasters that should have never been allowed to happen,” the 45th President of the United States launched criticism against the Biden administration for withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, derided Joe Biden for being “too compromised” on China, and slammed democrats on the migrant crisis, stressing that the travel ban from predominantly Muslim countries should not have been lifted. Former US commander-in-chief accused the Democrats, and the media houses of “going after him” assuming he has a “big mouth” but he said that he was just stating the realities.

"They want to go after me because I have, they think, a big mouth. I don't have a big mouth, you know what I have, I have a mouth that tells the truth,” Trump told the Georgia rally.

Trump slams Biden for botched-up Kabul withdrawal

Trump condemned President Joe Biden's botched-up and disorderly Kabul troop withdrawal from Afghanistan that cost America the lives of 13 US Marines who died in the ISIS-K bomb blast towards the final days of airlift at the Hamid Karzai International Airport. He slammed the Biden administration for abandoning “hundreds of American citizens in the enemy-occupied territory” after and for failing to negotiate the deadline with the Taliban. This comes as the evacuations were resumed by the Qatar, UK and the US even after the August 31 deadline. The airlift operations began after Qatar's mediation as the it dispatched a technical team to get the Kabul airport operational after the final US military aircraft flew out of Kabul.

Trump told the crowd about weird exchanges with Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar after the Afghanistan withdrawal. “He gets a call or a message. He says the military is gone. He said, 'you’re crazy' in their language,” Trump stated, referring to Baradar’s own local language. Trump also accused Biden of “sending people to Afghanistan to help with the withdrawal who weren’t even aware of everything," referring to US Marines.

Although earlier, the mother of the fallen Wyoming Marine in Afghanistan blamed politicians, particularly President Joe Biden for her son’s death as she said that she “processed (the grief) through anger instead of tears”.

“I just want all you Democrats who voted for him [Biden] legitimately, to know that you just killed my son,” Kathy McCollum, mother of the fallen US Marine told a Sirius XM political talk show about president Biden. “With a dementia-ridden piece of crap who doesn’t even know he’s in the White House, who still thinks he’s a senator,” she lambasted the sitting commander in chief of bomb blast tragedy in Afghanistan. Further, she told host Andrew Wilkow: “My son did not die in vain, but guess what? My son did die in vain. This was an unnecessary debacle which could have been handled properly.” McCollum’s son who died in the Kabul blast was a 2019 graduate of Jackson High School and was expecting his first child with his wife.

Trump, who struck Doha deal with the Taliban in February 2019 had previously stalled the withdrawal and the Republicans have widely been accused of sealing the agreement with the terrorist organisation. As Trump on Saturday took centre stage at a rally at the Georgia National Fairgrounds, he lay blame on Dems, and awkwardly launched a scathing attack on Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan whom he called “terrible.”

He then weirdly proceeded to deride US Sen. Raphael Warnock whom he labelled a “Marxist controlled by the radical leftist Democrats,” adding that “next year Warnock and every single one of these far-Left lunatics must be routinely and resoundingly and decisively defeated.” He attacked Governor Republican Brian Kemp, who had refused Trump for ballot recounting during elections, saying that Stacey Abrams would “be a better governor than Kemp” as he called the latter a “disaster”.

In his 90 minute speech, Trump also hurtled the baseless voter fraud claims, saying that the 2020 presidential election was rigged in his speech at Perry. Trump endorsed three Republicans namely Herschel Walker, who launched a Senate campaign recently, Rep. Jody Hice, who he's endorsed to replace Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and Sen. Burt Jones, who worked to overturn the election results in Georgia, reported AP. Walker took over the stage conveying the election conspiracies questioning the 2020 election results and saying that Trump should still be the president. This comes as only last week Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger noted the accuracy of election results in Georgia. “He knows he lost,” Raffensperger told the Washington Examiner of Trump, who told the crowd that 2020 elections were “the most corrupt election in the history of the country.”

Image: AP