In Presendential First, Donald Trump Attends Anti-abortion Rally

President Donald Trump vowed to support anti-abortion movement on Friday as he became the first sitting US President to attend the annual March for Life in Washington, one of the movement’s marquee events. The event was founded in 1974 by anti-abortion activist Nellie Gray, and typically attracts about 100,000 participants hailing from across the country. In his address, Trump accused the democrats of 'embracing the most radical and extreme positions', without elaborating or giving examples.

"Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House," Trump told the crowd.

The event took on aspects of a campaign rally with Trump, who is seeking re-election on November 3, lashing out at his political opponents and some in the crowd chanting “Four More Years!”

“Sadly, the far left is actively working to erase our God-given rights, shut down faith-based charities, ban religious believers from the public square and silence Americans who believe in the sanctity of life,” Trump said. “They are coming after me because I am fighting for you. And we are fighting for those who have no voice, and we will win," he added

The Trump administration has reinstated a ban on US government funding for international non-governmental organisations that perform or promote abortions since assuming office in 2017.

READ: Trump’s rollback of US water protections nears completion

READ: Democrats make case against Trump at historic impeachment trial

Trump's loyalty towards the anti-abortion movement

President of March for Life's Education and Defense Fund responsible for organising the march, Jeanne Mancini said, Trump has been an ardent supporter of the anti-abortion movement. Mancini said that from appointment of pro-life judges, slashing of funding to curbing abortions in America and foreign lands, Donald Trump and his government have been ardent supporters for the cause and the movement.

Even though the Supreme Court has legalised abortion, reports suggest that a few groups still strongly opposed it in parts of America. Trump, who promised to appoint people opposed to abortion to the Supreme Court, has so far named two of the top court's nine justices.

The March for Life is a rally that is held every year for peacefully protesting the practice and contesting the legality of abortions. The rally which is held in Washington DC on or around the anniversary of the case of Roe v Wade, a 1973 decision by the Supreme Court that decriminalised abortion.

READ: Trump says he's open to trial witnesses -- but backtracks

READ: DC sues Trump inaugural committee, alleging abuse of funds