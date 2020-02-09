Donald Trump Blames 'wind' For His Hair In Viral Picture, Asks 'if They Look Good'

US President Donald Trump recently took to Twitter and blamed his whole ‘hair situation’ on the wind. The tweet comes after a picture of him with ruffled hair and tan lines took the internet by storm. Adding to his matted hair, many users ridiculed the president for the extreme editing of the picture.

⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ returns to the White House from Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by William Moon at the South Lawn of the White House on February 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/n1a1Z93LrJ — White House Photos (@photowhitehouse) February 7, 2020

'Time to lock Photoshoppers'

Soon discussions as to whether the Twitter poster has improved the colours in this photo or not started. Many users said that White House Pictures which posted it deliberately increased the saturation making President's face look 'Orange.' Meanwhile, White House Pictures defended itself saying that picture was never edited.

This picture was never photoshopped, but used the Apple smartphone’s photo app to adjust the color of the picture. — White House Photos (@photowhitehouse) February 8, 2020

It's real... unless Getty is a fake photo service now. pic.twitter.com/dXgdOF4pcv — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 8, 2020

Sir, it’s time to start locking up all the photoshoppers. pic.twitter.com/cx5HSkatPc — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) February 8, 2020

The FAKE photos need to stop! Our Prez is a handsome man and nothing will change that!!! #MAGNA #USSA pic.twitter.com/h4ADUupugs — Ozzie (@GopherTrace) February 8, 2020

The wind is NOT your friend. pic.twitter.com/DRXQEx1hZD — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 8, 2020

In his reply to the viral picture, Trump, on Saturday afternoon took to Twitter to label a black and white version of the edited photo as 'fake news' and blamed the whole hair situation on the wind. Adding to that he also asked people if his hair looked good.

More Fake News. This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean! https://t.co/t8ptYMCYHf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020

