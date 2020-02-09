The Debate
Donald Trump Blames 'wind' For His Hair In Viral Picture, Asks 'if They Look Good'

US News

US President Donald Trump recently took to Twitter and blamed his whole ‘hair situation’ on the wind. It comes after a his picture with ruffled hair went viral.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump recently took to Twitter and blamed his whole ‘hair situation’ on the wind. The tweet comes after a picture of him with ruffled hair and tan lines took the internet by storm. Adding to his matted hair, many users ridiculed the president for the extreme editing of the picture. 

'Time to lock Photoshoppers'

Soon discussions as to whether the Twitter poster has improved the colours in this photo or not started. Many users said that White House Pictures which posted it deliberately increased the saturation making President's face look 'Orange.' Meanwhile, White House Pictures defended itself saying that picture was never edited. 

Read: Oregon Candidate, Once A Trump Critic, Now Embraces Him

Read: US Army Officer Alexander Vindman Fired For Testifying In Trump Impeachment Trial

In his reply to the viral picture, Trump, on Saturday afternoon took to Twitter to label a black and white version of the edited photo as 'fake news' and blamed the whole hair situation on the wind. Adding to that he also asked people if his hair looked good. 

Read: Netanyahu Urges Gantz To Fire Adviser Who Compared US Prez Donald Trump To Adolf Hitler

Read: US Presidency Gains More Power With Trump's Acquittal

