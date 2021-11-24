Donald Trump Boasts Of Hosting Kyle Rittenhouse At His Florida Residence Mar-a-Lago

Triggering a fresh wave of controversies, Former US President Donald Trump has claimed to have hosted freshly acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse at his Florida residence Mar-a-Lago. Speaking to Fox News on Tuesday, the top Republican said that Rittenhouse, who has been given the moniker of 'Kenosha Killer' is a "really a nice young man" and a "really good young guy” who should “not have had to suffer through a trial". Notably, Rittenhouse was merely 17 years old when he shot two men dead and wounded a third during a protest in Wisconsin last year.

Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse case

The trial of Rittenhouse started on November 1 and lasted eight days, with testimony from roughly 30 eyewitnesses and over a dozen films from the scene of August 25, 2020, when he gunned down the individuals during a violent demonstration. Rittenhouse was represented by the prosecution as an Illinois tourist vigilante with questionable judgement and a firearm he could not lawfully own seeking retribution against anti-police protesters, as per the USA Today news website.

Meanwhile, Rittenhouse's counsel argued that he was fundamentally a Kenoshan, propelled by an adolescent sense of nationalism to defend and protect his city and that he was compelled to kill two individuals and wound a third to preserve his own life.

Furthermore, for the killings of Anthony Huber, Joseph Rosenbaum, and the shooting of Gaige Grosskreutz, Rittenhouse has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Who is Kyle Rittenhouse?

Rittenhouse revealed that he travelled to the city that night to safeguard local businesses, offer first aid, and patrol as the demonstrations deteriorated into civil disorder. Rittenhouse informed the jury that he is currently pursuing a degree in nursing at Arizona State University. He also claimed to have served as a lifeguard in Kenosha and completed an EMT cadet program in which he studied CPR and basic first aid. He confessed at trial that on the night of the incident, he fraudulently pretended to be a trained EMT. Further, according to his lawyer, he has been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the incident and is presently in rehabilitation.

