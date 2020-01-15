Donald Trump Calls Soleimani 'King Of Roadside Bombs', Slams Obama For Staying Mute

US President Donald Trump has taken pride in the assassination of top Iranian military general Qassem Soliemani calling him a 'king of roadside bombs' and also criticized the former president Barrack Obama for not taking measure against the Soleimani.

"A few days back we killed the number one terrorist Qassem Soleimani. Soleimani was the king of roadside bombs, he loved roadside bombs, Soleimani was a designated terrorist but Obama did nothing his government only designate him and did nothing after that," said Trump in a press conference.

Escalations post Soleimani's assassination

The longstanding tension between Iran and the US surfaced again as Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was slain by the US in an airstrike near Iraq's Baghdad International Airport, ordered by US President Donald Trump.

Following the developments, Iran had threatened 'vengeance' and assured retaliation over the assassination of Soleimani who was revered by Iranians. Trump said that the US would strike 52 sites including sites of historical and cultural prominence in the Islamic Republic if any Americans were harmed.

Soon, two airstrikes were reported near the US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone. A third attack was launched with three Katyusha rockets hitting the Baghdad’s Green Zone hosting the US officials. Iran has been attacking and destroying military bases in Iraq hosting US personnel and has also stated that its aim is not to cause human loss but to destroy the military establishments that host US troops.

Already sworn enemies, the tensions between Iran and the US have escalated since then with another reported incident of an attack, this time on the al-Taji military camp north of Baghdad which hosted American soldiers. The Taji camp was targeted by airstrikes against Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) militias earlier this month.

A missile hits the al-Taji military camp north of Baghdad, according to Al Arabiya’s correspondent in Iraq.https://t.co/VySc9hpwsd pic.twitter.com/pgLDeLT3OD — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) January 14, 2020

