My 'Decision To Make': Trump Defends Use Of Hydroxychloroquine Amid Criticism

After saying that he has been taking the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine to prevent coronavirus infection, US President Donald Trump defended his support for the unproven treatment against the criticism by the medical professionals. During his visit to the US Capitol, the US President told the reporters that hydroxychloroquine “gives you an additional level of safety”. According to international reports, Trump added that “People are going to have to make up their own mind”.

The COVID-19 pandemic has rocked the world since it was originated in China and even though infections continue to rise, there is still not an authorised vaccine or drug to treat coronavirus infection. Amid the global health crisis, Trump had not only touted the drug as “Gift of God” but said on May 19 that the decision to consume the drug is of the individual. According to him, the drug has a “bad reputation” because he is promoting its use. There have been conflicting reports regarding the effectiveness of the anti-malarial drug on coronavirus patients but the latest study had claimed that it causes more deaths.

The US President’s comments came after the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning against the malarial drug and cited reports of ‘serious heart rhythm problems’ in coronavirus patients who were injected with it. Meanwhile, a study based on medical charts of veterans had revealed that the “primary outcomes” of those treated with hydroxychloroquine had higher death rate or required ventilatory support.

Trump admits taking hydroxychloroquine

Reaffirming his support for the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to combat COVID-19, US President Donald Trump said on May 18, that he has been taking the drug for over a week to prevent himself from coronavirus infection. During a White House roundtable event, Trump said, “I happen to be taking it” and then added that many other people in the US are consuming the medicine as protection from COVID-19. This comes even though studies have revealed that the hydroxychloroquine is causing more deaths in the coronavirus infected people.

He added, “I’m taking it, hydroxychloroquine. Right now, yeah. Couple of weeks ago, I started taking it. Cause I think it’s good, I’ve heard a lot of good stories.”

