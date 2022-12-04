Donald Trump Demands For Termination Of Constitution's Rules In Truth Social Post

The former President of the United States, Donald Trump on Saturday called for the termination of the rules in the Constitution regarding elections to nullify the outcomes of the 2020 presidential election. It is pertinent to mention that Trump made these statements following the disclosure of internal documents which featured Twitter's role in blocking a story concerning Hunter Biden.

In a post on the social network Truth Social, Trump said, “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution”.

The former US President further accused “Big Tech” of cooperating closely with Democrats. He said, “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone False & Fraudulent Elections!” Notably, Trump's post came at the time when internal Twitter emails that showed consideration in 2020 about a New York Post article regarding information discovered on Hunter Biden's laptop were made public.

Andrew Bates responded on Donald trump's demand

In response to this demand for the abolition of constitutional protections, Andrew Bates, the Deputy Press Secretary for the White House, said, "Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned”, The Hill reported.

According to Bates, “The Constitution brings the American people together — regardless of party — and elected leaders swear to uphold it.” He continued by saying, “It’s the ultimate monument to all of the Americans who have given their lives to defeat self-serving despots that abused their power and trampled on fundamental rights”.

Following the first of the "Twitter files" on "free speech suppression" which was shared on Twitter on Friday, Donald Trump made his Truth Social post. The long Twitter threads mostly discussed the scandal involving President Biden's son Hunter Biden and how Twitter responded by preventing the distribution of articles about it.

Less than a month before election day in October 2020, The New York Post released an article in which Hunter Biden was accused of using his position to help link a Ukrainian businessman with his father Joe Biden while he was vice president.

Rudy Giuliani, the former Trump lawyer and the former mayor of New York City, told the Post that information supporting Hunter Biden's conduct was purportedly found on a laptop that was left off at a Delaware computer repair shop. At the time, there were many doubts regarding the legitimacy of the information on the laptop, and Twitter took action to prevent users from sharing the story's link on its site.

Following this, the Federal Election Commission said last year that Twitter's decision to prevent users from sharing links to the article did not violate any election rules since it was made for a legitimate business reason and not a political one, The Hill reported.

(Image: AP)