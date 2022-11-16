'Donald Trump Failed America': Biden Fumes As Predecessor Enters 2024 US Presidential Race

US President Joe Biden lashed out at his predecessor Donald Trump over his track record after he announced his decision to enter the 2024 presidential race. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, he took a swipe at Trump's oft-repeated assertion that nobody has done what his administration achieved in 4 years. To buttress his point, Biden attacked Trump for his economic plan, tax cuts for the rich, employment record, asking the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act, attacking women's rights and inciting a violent mob on January 6, 2021. In another tweet, he laid bare the achievements of his tenure.

Donald Trump failed America. pic.twitter.com/fylyocYcse — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 16, 2022

We’re delivering historic results for the American people. pic.twitter.com/ApffxTd1Nj — President Biden (@POTUS) November 16, 2022

Donald Trump tears into US president

Addressing a huge crowd, Donald Trump revealed that he will mount a third White House campaign in order to "make America great and glorious again". Taking a swipe at Biden, he stressed that the US was on track for a bright future as he fulfilled promises made to the people, unlike other Presidents. Moreover, Trump launched a tirade against Biden over a range of issues such as inflation, the Ukraine crisis, and the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. Even as Biden is currently at the G20 Summit in Bali, Trump mocked him for falling asleep at global conferences.

Donald Trump opined, "Now, we are a nation in decline. We are a failing nation. For millions of Americans, the past two years under Joe Biden have been a time of pain, hardship, anxiety and despair. As we speak, inflation is the highest in over 50 years. Gas prices have reached the highest level in history and expect them to go much higher now that the strategic energy reserves which I filled up have been virtually drained just to keep gasoline prices lower prior to the election. Joe Biden has intentionally surrendered our energy independence."

He added, "Our southern border has been erased and our country has been invaded by millions and millions of unknown people many of whom are entering for a very bad and sinister reason. And you know what that reason is. We will be paying a big price for this invasion into our country for years to come. Hundreds of thousands of pounds of deadly drugs including very lethal Fentanyl are flooding across the now open and totally porous southern border."

"The US has been embarrassed, humiliated and weakened for all to see. The disaster in Afghanistan was perhaps the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country where we lost lives, left Americans behind and surrendered $85 billion of the finest military equipment anywhere in the world. Ukraine would have never happened if I were your President. And even the Democrats admit that. Our enemies are speaking of us in scorn, laughter and derision because of those two events," he elaborated.