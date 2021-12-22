Donald Trump Flew Aboard Jeffrey Epstein's Private Jet At Least 7 Times, Reveal Court Docs

Former US President Donald Trump flew aboard convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet at least seven times, revealed newly-released govt documents. According to The Sun, the former president of the United States, Trump, who was also Epstein’s neighbour at Florida’s Palm Beach, was registered in the flight logs as a guest on the notorious luxury plane of the disgraced financier called the ‘Lolita Express’.

The VIP passenger list of Epstein’s jet, which also featured big names such as former US President Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew. Reportedly, the passenger list has formed a part of the evidence in the case against Maxwell who is accused of ‘grooming’ young girls to have sex with Epstein. Prosecutors have also said that maxwell used to book flights for Epstein and helped the financier to use the jet to traffick underage girls to abuse them at various mansions.

It is pertinent to mention that Maxwell’s name appeared alongside Epstein in hundreds of pages of logs that showed how they transported across the United States along with the Virgin Islands and Europe. While it was previously reported that Trump had flown in Epstein's plane from palm Beach to Newark in 1997, it is now revealed that former US President travelled at least six more times. Epstein is also said to have flown on one of Trump’s private planes.

Maxwell’s accuser says she was introduced to Trump at 14

In another mention of Trump in the sex-trafficking trial against Maxwell without any mentioning of wrongdoing, the former British socialite’s accuser said that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein introduced her to former US President Donald Trump when she was just 14. One of the accusers who went by the pseudonym ‘Jane’, testified during cross-examination that she met Trump in the 1990s at his Palm Beach resort in Florida, Mar-a-Lago.

According to an NBC News report, Jane did not allege any improper behaviour by the former US President and did not elaborate about why she was at his Florida residence. Maxwell’s accuser was asked by Laura Menninger, Maxwell's defence attorney, “Mr. Epstein introduced you to Donald Trump, correct?” Jane replied, “Yes.”

(IMAGE: AP)