Donald Trump Indictment: Stormy Daniels Reacts To Former US President's Charges

Stormy Daniels has reacted on the social media platform to the latest development in Trump's hush money case and his indictment. The adult film star has thanked fans for their support and shared that she has drinking champagne after the indictment.

Thank you to everyone for your support and love! I have so many messages coming in that I can't respond...also don't want to spill my champagne 😜 #Teamstormy merch/autograph orders are pouring in, too! Thank you for that as well but allow a few extra days for shipment. March 30, 2023

This tweet by the adult film star came after the news of the US's ex-president, Donald Trump's indictment. Trump's case centres on a $130,000 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign. Daniel, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has claimed that she has had "an affair with Donald Trump in 2006", reported Sky news. However, this has been denied by the former US president.

Who is Stormy Daniels and what is Trump accused of?

In 2016 when Donal Trump was running for president, Daniels had offered to sell her story to the press. At that time, Trump's then-lawyer Michael Cohen was aware of her plans and hushed her with the payment of $130,000. After Trump was elected, he reimbursed Cohen by paying him more than double the original amount. He continued to deny the affair, however. According to a Sky News report, it has been alleged that Michael Cohen has also made a second payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal who said she had an extramarital sexual encounter with Trump.