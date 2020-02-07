Trump Jr Posts Bizarre Video Of US President Dancing To Bollywood Song 'Malhari'; WATCH

Donald Trump Jr. continued the social media attack on the Democratic Party and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after his father and the President of the United States Donald Trump was acquitted of both articles of impeachment after a vote in the US Senate on Wednesday.

Trump in a different avatar

In a Facebook post, the businessman posted a video of President Trump to the theme of popular Bollywood movie Bajirao Mastani's soundtrack Malhari.

In the video, actor Ranveer Singh's face is replaced with that of the President of the United States. The 47-second video shows President Trump being cheered by supporters, who then suddenly breaks into multiple dance steps, including running and sitting on the ground.

The video carries the words "Trump entering White House after being found innocent and fully exonerated forever". The caption of the clip is directed towards the Democrats and "We won. You lost. Get the hell over it."

President Trump was facing impeachment charges on two Articles - abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He was acquitted 52-48 on the first article of impeachment and 53-47 on the second article of impeachment. He was impeached by the US House of Representatives in December. Two-thirds of “guilty” votes would have been needed to convict and remove Trump from office.

The result means that President Trump will remain in office for the rest of his term as the President and will fight for a second term during the Presidential elections which will be held in November this year.

The Trump also addressed the nation on Thursday afternoon(local time) in an address that lasted for almost an hour where he thanked his family, this legal team and his Republican party colleagues who defended him and fought him. "I want to apologize to my family for having them have to go through a phony, rotten deal by some very evil and sick people," said Trump. "This was not part of the deal I was going to run for president and if I won, I was going to do a great job. I didn't know that I was going to run. And then when I got in, I was going to have to run again and again and again every week to run again. That wasn't the deal. But they stuck with me."

