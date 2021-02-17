Donald Trump Lambasts McConnell After Senate Acquittal, Calls Him 'dour' And 'sullen'

Former United States President Donald Trump slammed Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell on February 16 and called him a “dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack” in a lengthy attack just days after the Kentucky Republican voted to acquit the Republican leader in his second historic impeachment trial. After the vote, McConnell had lambasted Trump in a speech on the Senate floor while both individuals have been estranged for several months now. Trump even said that McConnell “will never” do what requires to be done or what is in the interest of the United States.

"Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again," Trump said in the statement. "He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our Country. Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership."

Read - Former Trump Casino Where Stars Played Going Out With A Bang

Read - Trump, Giuliani Sued By Democrat Bennie Thompson For Inciting US Capitol Riot

Donald Trump’s call for a ‘compassionate’ leadership came in a lengthy statement full of ad hominem attacks including a jab at McConnell’s family, and after years of some of the most vitriolic political leadership in American history. The former US President has been known to often criticise and publicly insult his critics and political opponents and their family members. In the past, Trump has even lambasted his own health experts and fellow Republicans who he did not find loyal enough.

Trump wanted to lob harsher attacks

Even though the former US President made an insulting characterisation of McConnell’s personality, a source familiar with the matter revealed to CNN that Trump wanted to lob harsher personal attacks at the Kentucky Senator. As per the report, Trump’s adviser Jason Miller said an “earlier (version of the) statement was likely tougher. There was never a consideration to make a personal attack, though." Trump stressed on Tuesday that McConnel’s shortcomings had contributed to Republicans’ loss of the Senate majority and alluded to his own baseless claims of election fraud.

"This is a big moment for our country, and we cannot let it pass by using third rate 'leaders' to dictate our future!" Trump said.

Read - Trump Faces New Legal Fights Over US Capitol Riot

Read - Trump's Acquittal In Impeachment Trial Exposes Deepening Rift Within GOP