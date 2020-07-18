Donald Trump Lashes Out At John Bolton, Mary Trump After Books Become Best-sellers

After having back-to-back books stating unflattering accounts on the US President Donald Trump, he called himself the “ultimate member of The Book of the Month Club”. While taking to Facebook on July 18, Donald Trump lashed out on both former security adviser John Bolton for his ‘The Room Where It Happened’ that was released in June-end and Mary Trump, the daughter of Trump’s oldest brother Fred for ‘Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man’ that was released just a few days ago.

Firstly, Donald Trump attacked John Bolton for breaking the non-disclosure agreement and called him a “warmongering fool” for publishing classified information in his memoir. According to the US President, the former security adviser violated the law to “build badly needed credibility” and also to earn money. Then, he bashed Mary Trump for violating a separate NDA and said that the “seldom seen niece” does not know a lot about him.

Donald Trump also called Mary a “mess” for giving out the Tax returns by the US President. In an elaborated attack, the US President said that there are both positive and negative books on him, and there are more to follow.

Mary Trump’s book sells one million copies on Day 1

Despite White House attempts to restrict, Mary Trump’s book on Donald Trump sold nearly one million copies on just the first day of release in the United States, its publisher reportedly said on July 16. Trump’s niece memoir is also the first critical portrayal of Donald Trump by someone from his own family. Mary’s father was US President’s oldest brother, Fred. Now a psychologist, she has accused Donald Trump to be hubris and ignorance.

Elaborating on his unflattering description of Trump, Mary has also said that the POTUS fits clinical criteria of being a narcissist. The publisher Simon & Schuster reportedly said that Mary’s book sold 950,000 copies on July 15 including pre-orders, audio and digital versions which is also “a company record” for the house. However, the White House has dismissed Trump’s niece’s memoir as a “book of falsehoods”.

