Donald Trump Pens Bizarre 22-word Father's Day Post Wishing 'Radical Left' And 'losers'

On Father’s Day on June 20, Ex-US President Donald Trump posted a small but notably bizarre message aimed at his political rivals and labelled them 'losers.'

On Father’s Day, Former US President Donald Trump posted a small but notably bizarre message aimed at his political rivals. On Sunday, Trump targetted his critics and labelled them “losers.” While the former US President is banned from Twitter and Facebook, he chose his political action committee to release the 22-word statement which was then retweeted by his supporters on various social media platforms. Trump’s statement aimed at ‘Radical Left’ but Trump Organization tweeted a photo of the former US President with his sons Eric and Don.

Trump said, “Happy Father's Day to all, including the Radical Left, RINOs, and other Losers of the world. Hopefully, eventually, everyone will come together!”

Even after retaining popularity in the GOP six months after leaving the White House, Trump has not stopped targeting the gun members of the party whom he refers to as RINOs or ‘Republicans In Name Only.’ The June 20 statement by Trump followed a series of Father’s Day-themed statements including a suggestion that tickets to his speaking tour with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly would make a 'great Father's Day gift.' Trump has fathered five children including Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, Barron Trump.

Joe Biden’s Father’s Day wish 

Both US President Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris sent out Father's Day wishes on Sunday as well. Biden tweeted, "Happy Father's Day to the fathers, stepfathers, grandfathers, and father figures who enrich our character, love us unconditionally, and give so much of themselves every day so we can live lives worthy of their dreams and sacrifices." Biden is a father to Ashley Biden and Hunter Biden, as well as the late Beau Biden and Naomi Biden. Meanwhile, Harris shared an image of husband Doug Emhoff along with his two children Cole Emhoff and Ella Emhoff. The US Second gentleman posted a selfie on Twitter as he delivered the keynote speech at a World Refugee Day Naturalization Ceremony at the New York Historical Society. US First Lady Jill Biden remembered her own father and the father to her children.

