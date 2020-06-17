Trump Signs Order On Police Reforms, Chokehold Banned Unless Officer's Life Is At Risk

In the wake of the anti-racism protests shedding light on the incidents of police brutality in the United States after the death of George Floyd, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order on police reform which aims at encouraging police departments across the country to adopt stricter standards on the use of force. The US president ordered a ban on the use of the chokehold, except when the life of the police officer is under threat. The decision is touted to be a welcome move after Trump's earlier statement in an interview with news channel when he said chokeholds are "innocent and perfect".

"As part of this new credentialing process, chokeholds will be banned, except if an officer's life is at risk," Trump said.

The order also encourages the use of co-responders such as social workers and individuals trained in mental health issues, to respond to non-violent calls. It also called for the creation of a database for police departments to share information on officers with a history of misconduct to prevent those officers from easily moving between different departments.

Trump's signing of police reforms comes as an alternative to the "de-fund the police" movement that emerged from the protests and which he slammed as "radical and dangerous".

"Americans know the truth: Without police there is chaos. Without law there is anarchy and without safety there is catastrophe," he said.

George Floyd's death

George Floyd's death has triggered mass unrest in various parts of the US. In a video that went viral on the internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless. Police officers Derek Chauvin and three others - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder.

Thousands of American citizens have hit the streets in protest against racial discrimination and injustice. However, the protest later took a turn for the worse with several incidents of vandalism, looting and riots as protestors barged into stores, malls and shops damaged the places and looted them in the name of protests.