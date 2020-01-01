Donald Trump 'predicts' A Fantastic New Year Amid Iraq, Iran, & Impeachment

As more than half the world has already welcomed in the New Decade with celebrations, the US prepares to celebrate New Year's Eve. President Donald Trump addressed the media on the sidelines of a New Year's event along with First Lady Melania Trump. The POTUS, who has been busy tweeting for most of the evening after starting his day at the Trump International Golf Club, apprised the media about the current global scenario at a luxury black-tie gala.

Trump's 'Prediction' for the New Year

Starting with a 'prediction' on how the new year would turn out to be, Trump dived into answering questions over the current global scenario.

The President walked in with the First Lady and said with enthusiasm, "Hello everybody, Happy New Year. We're gonna have a great year. I Predict, I think it's gonna be a fantastic year. We had the best economic year, one of the best in our history, and I think we're set for additional growth, and jobs and everything else. It'll be great."

Current Global scenario

The President was asked about the current situation in Iraq and if he would like to appraise the American populace about it, considering he launched airstrikes two days back. Trump, praised himself along with the country's Marines, and answered that they've done a very good job and the situation has been handled well. He also praised the Iraqi government.

Trump, who has always criticised Hillary Clinton for the Benghazi incident in 2012, said that the Iraqi airstrikes were nothing like those and was a success.

Read: Trump expects Iraq to 'use its forces' to protect US embassy in Baghdad

The President who has incessantly taken a jibe against Iran and their 'weapons of mass destruction' has also said that 'He loves peace'. Trump, in a subtle warning to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also mentioned that 'Iran should want peace more than anyone'.

Answering questions on America's deal with North Korea, Trump reiterated his stance that he shares good relations with Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un. He also said that he wished that Kim Jong-un's Christmas gift to the President would be a vase.

Read: Donald Trump accuses Iran of ‘orchestrating’ attack on US Embassy

Trump said, "I have a very good relationship with Kim Jong-un. I know he's sending out certain messages about Christmas presents, and I hope his Christmas present is a beautiful vase cause that's what I like, a vase, as opposed to something else. He likes me, I like him, we get along."

Furthermore, Trump said, "He's representing his country, and I'm representing my country, and we have to do what we have to do. But he did sign a contract in Singapore on denuclearisation. I think he's a man of his words, so we're going to find out."

Read: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un holds party meeting ahead of US deadline

'Impeachment a hoax'

The President who has been embroiled in the impeachment process launched by the Democrats in the Congress said that it is a 'hoax'. Trump has been adamant that the process is a hoax and has been incessantly saying it on Twitter where he has on several occasions targetted Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the Democratic Party. Talking about reading the transcripts of his phone call with the Ukrainian President or asking him directly, the President said that there was no pressure and he hasn't done anything wrong.

Read: Judge dismisses impeachment suit from ex-White House aide