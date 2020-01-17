Donald Trump Predicts His Impeachment Trial In Senate 'should Go Very Quickly'

United States President Donald Trump on January 17 predicted that his impeachment trial in the Senate will be over very quickly, further adding, that the charges against him are a 'hoax'. The impeachment trial reportedly began with preliminary proceedings after the swearing-in of ten Senators who served as the jury to prosecute the former over two charges of abusing the power and obstructing Congress. As things wrapped up, Trump called the trial 'a complete hoax' and said that 'a phony hoax put through by the Democrats so they can win an election, its a hoax and everybody knows it's a complete hoax'. He further reiterated the sentiment in a tweet.

Trump told the reporter at the Oval Office, "I think it should go very quickly". He further added, "It's totally partisan and it's a hoax. It's a hoax and everybody knows it's a complete hoax."

I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2020

According to international media, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the final step was to notify the White House and "summon the president to answer the articles and send his counsel." Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts was sworn in for his role in overseeing the process, as per reports. In the coming weeks, the senators will further decide whether Trump should be removed from the office over charges brought by the House of Representatives. The impeachment trial is scheduled to begin on January 21.

Trump's impeachment

Trump is accused of abusing his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who served on the board of a gas company in Ukraine, as Trump withheld $391 million in military aid that he later released. The president is also accused of subsequently obstructing a congressional probe into his actions.

No matter what rules are in place for the Senate trial, Trump seems to be safe from the prospect of being convicted and removed from office. His Republican Party holds a 53-47 majority in the chamber, and conviction requires a two-thirds majority, meaning if all Democrats voted to convict, then 20 Republicans would have to also vote that way for Trump to be convicted and removed from office.

