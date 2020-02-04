Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Donald Trump Pretends To Be In Orchestra During US National Anthem, Netizens Criticise

US News

US President Donald Trump faced a fresh wave of backlash for his 'unfit' behaviour during the American national anthem. He was seen making hand gestures

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump faced a fresh wave of backlash for his únfit' behaviour over the American national anthem. The US President can be seen making hand gestures and pretending to be a part of an orchestra while others standstill. The video was shared by a Congressman, David Cicilline who criticised Trump for 'claiming to be a patriot' and then mocked the POTUS for 'having such respect for the national anthem'. 

Netizens find Trump 'disrespectful'

The video was shared on Twitter on February 4 and within a few hours, it has been viewed over a million times. The internet users are not only calling the US President 'disrespectful' but one of them also claimed that Trump 'has dementia'. The user claimed to be a retired administrator for a dementia care facility, and said that she has been 'saying that for two years now'. The backlash became more intense with users addressing Donald Trump as 'Mad Kind Donald'. 

Read -  Facing Minimal Opposition, President Donald Trump Wins Republican Caucuses In Iowa

Read -  Murkowski: 'I Cannot Vote To Convict' Trump

Read - Michigan Governor To Take National Stage To Rebut Trump

Read - Schiff Urges Senators To Convict, Remove Trump

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BACHCHAN REACTS ON SUN'S SURFACE
MEMBERS FOR SELECT COMMITTEE
ARMAAN & ANISSA'S VARMALA CEREMONY
MAHA CM: RE. 1 HEALTHCARE SCHEME
NIRBHAYA CASE: AAP'S APPEAL
NUSHRAT BHARUCHA LAUDED