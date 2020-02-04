Donald Trump Pretends To Be In Orchestra During US National Anthem, Netizens Criticise

United States President Donald Trump faced a fresh wave of backlash for his únfit' behaviour over the American national anthem. The US President can be seen making hand gestures and pretending to be a part of an orchestra while others standstill. The video was shared by a Congressman, David Cicilline who criticised Trump for 'claiming to be a patriot' and then mocked the POTUS for 'having such respect for the national anthem'.

For someone who claims to be such a patriot (and who attacked NFL players protesting police brutality), it sure doesn’t seem like @realDonaldTrump has a lot of respect for the National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/VrPBx1HXzo — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) February 3, 2020

Netizens find Trump 'disrespectful'

The video was shared on Twitter on February 4 and within a few hours, it has been viewed over a million times. The internet users are not only calling the US President 'disrespectful' but one of them also claimed that Trump 'has dementia'. The user claimed to be a retired administrator for a dementia care facility, and said that she has been 'saying that for two years now'. The backlash became more intense with users addressing Donald Trump as 'Mad Kind Donald'.

As a retired administrator for a dementia care facility, I can promise you he HAS dementia!! Not Alzheimer’s, but frontotemporal dementia - FTD! I’ve been saying this for 2yrs now. This is not a “pass”, but a how unfit he is as POTUS!! — Ashley Osborne (@ashleyjb33) February 3, 2020

Not only is this disgustingly disrespectful and hypocritical, but this behavior is consistent with someone who is really drunk. I call bullshit on the whole no drinking thing. Either that or it’s his dementia combined with massive quantities of Adderall. — Bridget Resists 🗽🇺🇸🌊✊❤️ (@BridgetSterli19) February 4, 2020

Read - Facing Minimal Opposition, President Donald Trump Wins Republican Caucuses In Iowa

Mad King Donald has a serious, degenerative, organic brain disorder. This is not just a psychiatric problem, his brain is disintegrating. I'm waiting for the excuse he comes up with to explain this. I recall Reagan's secrecy about Alzheimers. This is not any different. — Judi Zimmer (@JudiZimmer) February 3, 2020

His behavior is consistently reprehensible — ✨Rey Skywalker ✨ (@Rey_Sistance) February 4, 2020

This was beyond unpatriotic, it was flat out disrespectful of the United States, but then are you really surprised? — Bob J. Satawake (@BSatawake) February 3, 2020

His brain is gone — FB resists (@TTrollbot) February 4, 2020

Read - Murkowski: 'I Cannot Vote To Convict' Trump

He wouldn’t dare behave like that if Russia’s national anthem were being played. — Madison Carter (@myawesomelife4) February 3, 2020

He is a toddler who is in constant attention-seeking mode. "All eyes on me, Mom"! It makes me think of the way he glanced back at @SpeakerPelosi during the SOTU speech. He had to make sure that she was giving him the approving clap he so desperately needs. Such a child! pic.twitter.com/BOQCiJx9I9 — Jackie Pressley (@JackiePressley2) February 4, 2020

Kaepernick is a patriot.



Trump* is not.



*impeached — Richard Kallenbach (@RichardKbach) February 3, 2020

Read - Michigan Governor To Take National Stage To Rebut Trump

Read - Schiff Urges Senators To Convict, Remove Trump