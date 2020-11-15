Donald Trump Publically Acknowledges Biden's Victory For The 1st Time, Refuses To Concede

In a massive giveaway, US President Donald Trump on Sunday, publically conceded that Joe Biden had won the US Presidential elections 2020. Although he added his claim that the 'Election was Rigged', this was Trump's first tweet acknowledging Biden's poll victory. While Trump is yet to officially concede the race, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn into office on January 20, 2021 as President-elect and Vice-President respectively.

Donald Trump publically acknowledges Biden's victory

He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Biden elected 46th US President

After four days of vote counting, Democratic nominee Joe Biden has been elected as the 46th US President, as called by the Associated Press (AP) on 7 November. With Biden winning 290 electoral college votes, AP called the presidential race with Biden winning four swing states - Nevada, Arizona, and Pennsylvania. Biden has also won the popular vote, winning 51% of the votes - amassing 7,86,62,167 ballots. Georgia is currently 'recounting its votes' by hand.

With Joe Biden's win, his Vice-Presidential pick Kamala Harris has made history as the first Black woman to become Vice President. Donald Trump lost the presidential race after he secured only 232 electoral college votes and 47.3% of the votes - 7,29,36,343 ballots. Though Trump is gearing to challenge the election results in six swing states, the Democrats have retained the House while Senate control rests on 2 run-off elections in January, as per AP. Biden won his home state of Pennsylvania which made him cross the 270-halfway mark.

US election results counting

After a massive campaign, US witnessed a very close election battle between incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden on November 3. With record mail-in ballots being polled amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the results were inconclusive on November 3, as millions of ballots remained to be counted. Biden broke Barack Obama's record of 2008 elections getting over 78 million as the polls saw the highest voter turnout since 1908. As he inched closer to victory, he maintained 'Every vote must be counted'.

Trump, on the other hand, filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona alleging voter fraud- most have been struck down. His campaign has also moved the Supreme Court to halt the counting of ballots received up to three days after the election, which has been struck down. Trump, has claimed 'We have already won the election', with Twitter flagging his claims as false. He also held a press conference claiming massive election fraud, which has been debunked by the US Federal election commission.

