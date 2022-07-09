Donald Trump Reportedly Left Truth Social's Board Before Subpoenas; Company Denies Rumours

Former US President Donald Trump has reportedly removed himself from the board of his social media company, Truth Social. Trump exited the board of Truth Social just weeks ahead of the company being served with federal subpoenas by the Securities and Exchange Commission and a grand jury in Manhattan, Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported citing state business records. Donald Trump, the chairman of Trump Media and Technology Group, on June 8, joined Kashyap Patel, his former point man in the White House, Scott Glabe, a former assistant to Trump, who was counsel to the social media enterprise and Donald Trump Jr. by exiting the social media firm as the board member.

The Trump Media and Technology Group were issued the subpoena by the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 27. Later on July 1, a grand jury in the Southern District of New York issued another federal subpoena to the company, as per the news report. Apart from Truth Social, the grand jury has also issued subpoenas to "certain current and former TMTG personnel." The investigation is reportedly pertaining to the deal between Trump's media company and a company named Digital World Acquisitions Corp., The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported citing court filings. Trump's media company owns Truth Social, an app which was launched by the former POTUS in opposition to his ouster from the microblogging platform Twitter. In a blog post in January 2021, Twitter announced the permanent suspension of former US President Donald Trump's account from the microblogging site "due to the risk of further incitement of violence" after the January 6 Capitol riot.

Truth Social claims Trump continues in post

Meanwhile, Truth Social has issued a statement denying the media report that Trump removed himself from the board of the Trump Media and Technology Group, Forbes reported. In the statement, Truth Social has said that Trump continues to be "on the board of Trump Media and Technology Group" and is the chairman of the company, as per the news report. Notably, Trump Media and Technology Group announced the launch of the Truth Social app on May 18. The company in the statement said that the social media app will allow all the people of the US to access Truth Social using their internet-connected mobile phone, computer or device.

Image: AP