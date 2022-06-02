Donald Trump Says Acquittal Of Clinton's Lawyer Boosts His 2024 Election Ambitions: Report

Former US President Donald Trump stated that the acquittal of a lawyer for Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign has fuelled his ambitions for the next elections in 2024. According to reports, Clinton's lawyer Michael Sussmann has been acquitted on a charge of lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in 2016. "If anything, it makes me want to fight even harder. If we don't win, our country is ruined. We have bad borders, bad elections and a court system not functioning properly," Trump told Fox News. He further stated that the United States is being "systematically destroyed."

Trump also accused Democrats of spying on his election campaign. "If a Republican would have done that, and the obvious steps forward, it would be a virtual death penalty," he claimed. According to the Fox News report, People connected to Clinton and her presidential campaign were at the centre of key charges linking Trump to Russia during the 2016 election, which led to the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Former US officials are now wondering why Mueller's team of seasoned prosecutors failed to report those ties during its years-long investigation.

Mueller's investigative team could not find anything against Trump: Reports

"They had blinders on. They were only looking in one direction. No matter how far they turned, and saw all of these crimes, they wouldn't go there. Mueller and everybody else knew what was going on, and they didn’t do anything about it," Trump alleged, Fox News reported. The anti-Trump dossier, which featured charges of collaboration between Trump and the Russian government, was also pushed and paid for by Clinton-linked officials. However, Mueller's almost two-year investigation, which cost more than $30 million, found no evidence of criminal collusion or coordination between the Trump campaign and Russian officials during the 2016 presidential election.

US chief Medical Advisor vows to step down if Trump comes to power in 2024

Meanwhile, Anthony Fauci, the White House Chief Medical Advisor, declared that if Trump returns to power in 2024, he will resign from his post. Speaking about his experience with Trump, the medical advisor said that it was a little weird. He also stated that being in a position of contradicting the President gives him no pleasure at all. Notably, Trump served as the 45th President of the US from 2016 to 2020.

Image: AP