Donald Trump Says China Has Lost Respect For US, Targets Biden Administration

Launching a scathing attack on China, former American President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, said that the communist country does not respect the US anymore. In September, the Republican leader held two telephonic conversations with Chinese President Xi Jinping triggering speculations of a rift. However, the White House later clarified that it was a regular discussion about the ongoing market competition between the two countries.

However, Trump, speaking to Fox News, asserted that he didn’t think that the incumbent Biden administration was effective when it came to matters related to China. “We have shown such weakness to China,” he reckoned. Furthermore, asserting that the current situation in the country was "sad", Trump said that China respected America during his presidential tenure. However, the situation has altered now. Interestingly, Trump has previously said that he was mulling to run for the seat of President in the 2024 US Polls.

Trump's xenophobia

Throughout his tenure, Trump has been vocal about his dislike for America’s geopolitical rival. Back in 2020, he even labelled the coronavirus as "China virus" and accused the Xi Jinping government of manufacturing the pathogen synthetically to attack the US. Just last month, the former businessman remarked that Beijing “may end up in a war” with his country.

Recently, Trump make another bizarre claim that China is set to take over Bagram Air Base in Kabul in the aftermath of America’s “surrender” of Afghanistan to the Taliban. It is to mention that China’s ambassador to Afghanistan has already dismissed the reports concerning a Chinese military presence at the sprawling facility north of Kabul, which once housed tens of thousands of US and NATO troops. Separately, the Taliban government has also denied the presence of foreign troops at the Airfield in the war-ravaged nation.

(Image: AP)