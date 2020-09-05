Donald Trump Says Daughter Ivanka, Son Trump Jr Think Highly Of India And PM Modi

US President Donald Trump, who calls himself India’s “best friend ever” has recently revealed that US First Lady Melania Trump is in love with India and his daughter Ivanka Trump and son Donald Trump Jr along with Kimberly Guilfoyle “think a lot of India” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While replying to the reporters at the White House, Donald Trump claimed that he knows India and similar to him, his family members have a “very good” relationship with the nation.

His ‘love’ for India was revealed by the US President while answering a question about the role to be played by the three essential members of his family in the US elections 2020 cycle along with respect to the Indian-American community. According to reports, Donald Trump was asked if Kimberly, Trump Jr and Ivanka, who are popular among the Indo-American community would be campaigning on US President’s behalf along with his own views on India-US ties.

In reply to the question, Donald Trump said, "I appreciate the nice sentiments. They think (Kimberley, Don Jr and Ivanka) a lot of India and so do I. And think a lot of your Prime Minister (Narendra Modi).”

Back in the 2016 elections when Donald Trump first acquired the White House, Trump family had campaigned targeting the Indian-American community especially in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Florida where the Ivanka, Trump Jr, along with another son Eric Trump and daughter-in-law Lara Trump held meetings, visited Hindu temples. Ivanka was also the first member from the Trump family to have made a trip to India and led the US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India in 2017.

Read - Trump Praises Agents Who Killed Portland Suspect

Read - Biden Slams Trump Over Alleged Comments Mocking US War Dead

Donald Trump called PM Modi ‘great leader’

Reiterating his friendship with India, Donald Trump also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only doing a “great job” but is also a “great person”. He even talked about his two-day visit to India for Namaste Trump along with US First Lady in February before the COVID-19 pandemic and recalled having an “incredible time” in an “incredible place”.

"Prime Minister Modi is a friend of mine and he is doing a very good job. It's nothing easy but he is doing a very good job. You have got a great leader and you have got a great person," Donald Trump said.

Read - Donald Trump Calls PM Modi A 'great Leader', Says He Is Doing Very Good Job

Read - Indian Americans Would Be Voting For Me, Says Trump

(With agency inputs)