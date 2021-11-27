Donald Trump Says General Milley 'should Be Tried For Treason' Over Chinese Military Calls

Former United States President Donald Trump put out a statement on Friday, November 26, insisting that General Mark Milley, the chief of the Joint Chief of Staff, "should be tried for treason” over calls to the Chinese military. He further stated that the action should be taken against General Milley if he had in advance called the Chinese military to warn them about the attack by the United States, reported New York Post. The statement of Trump comes after a book Peril was released in September, which had claimed that Milley had telephoned a Chinese counterpart assuring them that the country would not attack them.

In an emailed statement, Trump has stated that if the people believed the book of fiction written by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, as per the New York Post report. Former US President insisted that the writers in the book claimed that he was planning to have war with China and a military general had telephoned the Chinese military to inform them about action. Furthermore, he added that General Milley might have talked to them and added that if the army general had, he “should be tried for treason”.

Trump claims he was not planning a war with China

Furthermore, former US President Donald Trump refuted the claims made in the book that he was planning to go on a war with Beijing. He added that he did not think even about it and people make stories to sell it to the people and termed the action as “disgraceful”, as per the report. Trump further praised himself saying that he was the only president of the US in decades who did not get into the war and brought the country “out of wars”.

Milley admits calling Chinese counterpart

It is to be mentioned here that General Mark Milley in September had admitted that he had spoken to his Chinese counterpart. US military General Mark Milley said that the phone calls he made to his Chinese counterpart were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities of his job,” according to AP. In his first public comments after the controversy sparked by the book Peril, Milley asserted that calls were "routine" and he telephoned them to “reassure both allies and adversaries in this case in order to ensure strategic stability.”

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)