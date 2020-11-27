Donald Trump Says He Will Travel To Georgia To Campaign For January 5 Runoff Election

US President Donald Trump said on November 26 that he will travel to Georgia to support the state's Republican Senate candidate for the January 5 runoff election, adding, “Maybe I'll go twice.” Trump made these remarks post a Thanksgiving video teleconference call with US service members. "Speaking of Georgia, I'll be going there," the US President said, adding, that he is not prepared to concede reiterating the unsubstantiated ‘election fraud’ claims despite the lawsuits and court challenges rejected.

Speaking to the reporters after the Thanksgiving tradition where he wished the US army members stationed abroad away from home, Trump said that he will be heading to Georgia to campaign for incumbent GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler, and David Perdue. Adding that he would “probably pay a visit on Saturday” Trump affirmed that he, in fact, spoke with the “two great senators” today. Further, the US President added that the Peach State felt “robbed”, referring to his defeat to President-elect Joe Biden.

I gave a long news conference today after wishing the military a Happy Thanksgiving, & realized once again that the Fake News Media coordinates so that the real message of such a conference never gets out. Primary point made was that the 2020 Election was RIGGED, and that I WON! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020

Election was a 'massive fraud'

When asked by an NPR reporter Franco Ordoñez whether he plans to concede if the electoral college favoured Biden, Trump responded, saying, "It's going to be a very hard thing because the election was a massive fraud”, continuing to mention how the votes were stolen for the next 25 minutes. Interrupted by a reporter that his fraud claims got “ thrown out in court,” Trump lashed out, “Don't talk to me that way. You're just a lightweight. I'm the president of the United States. Don't ever talk to the president that way.”

In a separate confirmation to CNN, White House press secretary Judd Deere said that the US president’s visit is scheduled for December 5. The Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock are contesting against the incumbent Republicans, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, who, upon victory, will hold a majority in the state. But the win for the Dem challengers Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock will fetch the Democrats control of the Senate. "Don't be disappointed yet,” Trump assured his party at the press conference, adding, “this race is far from over.”

