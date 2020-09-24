Trump Says He's 'not A Fan' Of Meghan Markle, Wishes Prince Harry 'lot Of Luck'

On September 23, US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack at the royal couple Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, saying, that he “is not a fan” of the former actress. Further, he wished Prince Harry a “lot of luck”, adding, that he was going to “need it”. Trump made the comments at a press conference after a reporter asked him what his opinion was about Megan and Harry who made a video recently to urge the Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential elections. Further, the reporter informed Trump that the couple encouraged the people to cast vote for his White House contender Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

LIVE: President @realDonaldTrump holds a news conference https://t.co/EnQP8ImAIf — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 23, 2020

In a video that the pair shared this week, Prince Harry and Markle asked citizens to vote in the US elections, as Markle said, “it is the most important election of our lifetime,” in the online address, adding, it is when “our values are put into action, and our voices are heard”. Further, the couple discussed the importance of warding off the hate speech and online toxicity. Prince Harry emphasized in the video that as the US edges closer to the 2020 November elections, it was essential that people combat the hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity.

Read: Dr Anthony Fauci: Wear Masks, Keep Distant After Vaccine

Read: TikTok Challenges US Government's Restrictions On App Downloads, Sues Trump

Michelle Obama’s event participation

Further, he stressed that he wouldn’t be able to cast his vote as he wasn’t the US citizen but urged the others to exercise their right. He also mentioned that while in the royal family, he hadn’t ever voted earlier either. In August, Markle participated in the virtual event for the former president Obama’s wife Michelle Obama’s nonpartisan organization When We All Vote. In the live-streamed event for the publication of The 19th, a woman-focused magazine, Markle, who is biracial, spoke about the Black lives and George Floyd protests, racism, and cultural division. She had said that it “felt like home” to be able to use her voice, adding, in a way that she hadn’t been able to of late.

“It was so sad to see where our country was in that moment,” Meghan said. “If there’s any silver lining in that, I would say that in the weeks after the murder of George Floyd, in the peaceful protests that you were seeing, in the voices that were coming out, in the way that people were actually owning their role,” she added.

Read: Trump: Election Will 'end Up In The Supreme Court'

Read: 'Great Fracture' Clear As Trump's Fiery UNGA Attack Leaves Xi's 'statesmanship' Pointless