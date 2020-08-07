US Election 2020: Donald Trump Says Joe Biden Is 'against God And Guns'

Mounting attack on his Democratic rival Joe Biden to increase own’s approval ratings before the November elections, US President Donald Trump said that former US Vice President is “against God, against guns”. Foreshadowing an ugly presidential election battle, the Republican US President also said his avowed Catholic opponent will “hurt the bible”. He said that Biden is adhering to ‘radical left agenda’ and told the people in Ohio on August 6 that former US VP will “take away your guns, destroy your Second Amendment. No religion, no anything”.

Donald Trump said, “He's against God, he's against guns, he's against energy, our kind of energy."

Read - Trump Administration Considering Proposal To Crackdown On Chinese Companies: Reports

A completely deranged Trump claims Joe Biden will "hurt God" if elected president pic.twitter.com/cJ8fbghmAm — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 6, 2020

Trump’s remarks came despite the fact that Joe Biden has openly talked about how his faith helped him to cope with the demise of his first wife and daughter in a car accident that happened in 1972. According to reports, Biden’s campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates has said that the former US VP’s faith is ‘at the core of who he is’. He elaborated that Biden has spent his life till now with dignity and is also a source of strength amid times challenging times. But, further targeting the Democratic opponent, Trump said, “I wouldn’t say he’s top of his game”.

This is also not the first time that Trump claimed that “Do Nothing democrats” are against oil, gas, guns and God”. After his trip to Texas last week, the US President took to Twitter and said how he explained the people in the state that “Sleepy Joe Biden” is against most things and therefore, it shall be “tough” for former US VP to claim victory.

Was in the Great State of Texas this week and explained that the Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats, headed up by their great leader, Sleepy Joe Biden (who never leaves his basement), are strongly against “Oil, Gas, Guns, & God”. Must be tough to win Texas on that platform! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2020

Read - Trump Signs Executive Order Banning Transaction With TikTok, WeChat In 45 Days

Trump signed an executive order

Despite mounting attack on Joe Biden and talking about nation’s economic recovery, while in Ohio, Donald Trump signed an executive order that required the federal government to purchase certain drugs from American manufacturers and not from companies of foreign countries. According to reports, this order would order the government to develop a list of all “essential” medicines and then purchase them only from US manufacturers. This move comes in the backdrop of the United States trying to shift its dependency on drugs developed overseas.

Read - Trump Campaigns In Ohio, Slaps Tariffs On Canada

Read - Trump Optimistic About Possibility Of COVID-19 Vaccine Before US Presidential Elections

