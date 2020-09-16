'Trees Just Explode': Trump Makes Unscientific Claim After Blaming Democrats For Wildfires

On September 14, US President Donald Trump rejected science and blamed Forest Management officials, Democratic state leaders, and Biden for the deadly California wildfires, saying, the dry trees “just explode” because they’re combustible and they (officials) should be ready. While the flames continue to rage across the West Coast, from California up through Oregon and Washington state, that charred homes and displaced thousands, Trump launched an attack on state and local officials in the region, criticizing them for “not cutting trees”. Speaking with the local US broadcasters, the United States President said, as one European leader put it, when trees fall down, after 18 months they become dry, like a match stick, “they just explode, they can explode,” Trump said, addressing the press in Sacramento at a briefing on wildfires, that he attended with two of C-130s Coast Guard aircraft.

These pictures cry out for change. CA has invested more in wildfire prevention than any time in our history. Enacted bold climate policies. But it’s not enough.



We must do more. We need action at EVERY level. CA cannot do this alone.



Climate change is REAL.



So please — VOTE. pic.twitter.com/ev6jd0Adky — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 10, 2020

Are you confused about the links between western wildfires and climate change? Don't be. They are absolutely linked. Here's how:https://t.co/PqreAx8C3Z



(Figure on western wildfire acreage from the US National Climate Assessment, V.4)#CAFires #climatechange pic.twitter.com/Unjvg5bZzS — Peter Gleick (@PeterGleick) September 9, 2020

Holding the local authorities responsible for one of the deadliest wildfires in the US, Trump reportedly said that the state leaders had to do something about it, adding, they have to "do cuts" in between. In response to Trump’s analogy, California Governor Gavin Newsom said at a separate press briefing that the wildfires spread into his state from the northern border with Oregon to its southern one with Mexico. He reminded Trump that the overwhelming majority of forest land was, in fact, under the Trump administration. He responded, saying, that at least 24 have succumbed to the fire in his state from wildfires caused by the states "under the purview" of the federal government. Therefore, Trump’s verbal attack on the forest officials and his state of “doing too little” was baseless, Newsom clarified. Further, he reminded Trump that Climate change is a “real issue”, once again igniting the climate crisis debate.

Read: Trump Ramps Up Ad Spending In Bid To Counter Biden

Read: Trump Says US Will Retaliate With Attacks '1000 Times Greater' If Iran Planned Vengeance

Climate change is the existential challenge that will define our future as a country. Tune in as I discuss the wildfires up and down the West Coast — and how I'll tackle the climate crisis head-on and create millions of good-paying jobs: https://t.co/yMhodX8RYe — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 14, 2020

Donald Trump tried to deny climate change had an effect on the wildfires.



He tried to claim our planet will just “start getting cooler."



It's just like his attitude toward COVID-19, which he promised would magically disappear.



Donald Trump: Too many lies for too long. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 15, 2020

Biden lashes out at Trump's analogy

In the back and forth with Newsom, Trump said in a press address later, that about the climate crisis theory of Newsom, he “wasn’t sure if science knows actually", adding, the sultry temperatures due to at least 1,100 fires will eventually “get cooler.” To this, California state's Natural Resources secretary, Wade Crowfoot responded in a separate NPR agency report, saying, that while the state agreed that the forest management could be made better, Trump was ignoring a key part of the story, “climate change” and vegetation management and sweeping leaves on forest grounds wasn’t the answer. Separately, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden criticized Trump’s comments addressing the US press, saying, if the Americans give a “climate arsonist” four more years in the White House, they shouldn’t be surprised if there was more of America “ablaze” and “underwater”.

.@realDonaldTrump, you know what’s actually threatening our suburbs?



Wildfires. Floods. Hurricanes.



We need to act on climate. Now. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 14, 2020

Our planet can’t afford four more years of Donald Trump. Together, @JoeBiden and I will take immediate action to tackle the climate crisis head-on. pic.twitter.com/K16pAa144G — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 15, 2020

When Donald Trump thinks about climate change, he thinks “hoax.”



I think “jobs.”



Good paying, union jobs that put Americans to work building a stronger, more climate-resilient nation. https://t.co/AKl9jZKB0s — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 15, 2020

Read: Trump Says Oracle 'very Close To A Deal' Over ByteDance’s TikTok

Read: Trump Says COVID-19 Vaccine May Be Available 'within A Month' At Pennsylvania Convention