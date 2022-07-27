Donald Trump Says US Became ‘beggar Nation’ As It Asks Other Countries For Energy

During an explosive 90-minute speech at the America First Agenda summit, former US president Donald Trump called America a "beggar nation" that has been reaching out to the other nations for its energy needs. During his speech made in Washington DC,, Trump said that the United States was "self-sufficient" in energy under his regime, it was also "energy dominant," the former Republican leader asserted.

Trump took a swipe at the current US government, referring to the sitting president Joe Biden's trip to Gulf nations to convince the OPEC+ country Saudi Arabia to boost oil production capacity in order to lower the skyrocketing energy prices. As he met with the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, Biden emphasized that he expects Saudi Arabia to take “further steps” andincrease the supply of oil in the “coming weeks."

“Our country has been brought to its knees, literally brought to its knees,” Trump said in a speech at the America First Agenda summit. “Inflation is the highest in 49 years – 9.1%. A lot of people think it’s much higher than that. Gas prices are at their highest in our country’s history. We are become a begging nation crawling to other countries for energy," he furthermore added.

US 'begging Venezuela and Saudi Arabia for oil'

Trump also hailed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's policies that he stated were aimed at making the "streets in America safe again." Schumer insisted that the US borders had to be secured by stopping the illegal immigration drug trafficking and criminals, as he condemned Biden administration's handling of the migrant crisis issue. 45th United States President made statement to the effect that US was "begging Venezuela and Saudi Arabia for oil" while "having more liquid gold under our feet than any other nation."

Trump on Tuesday dropped hints about rerunning for the president's office in 2024. The former US leader stated that the only question remaining was whether he should "inform about his decision before or after the midterm vote in November." Trump iterated that it would, in fact, be a "great honor” to run for the office of the president again, and that if he did not run for the elections again “our nation [US] is doomed”. When asked if he shall avoid it and instead "sit at home," Trump stressed, "I love our country. And I can’t do that because I love the people of our country. So I can’t do that. I wouldn’t do it, and people don’t want me to do it." Furthermore the former US leader stressed, "I’m not doing this for me because I had a very luxurious life. I had a very simple life. People say you sure you want to do this? But you know, there’s an expression. The best day of your life is the day before you run for president."