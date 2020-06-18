Donald Trump Says 'Wacko' John Bolton's Memoir Is 'made Of Lies And Fake Stories'

US President Donald Trump’s former security adviser John Bolton’s book ‘The Room Where It Happened’ has seemingly rocked the White House since it was announced. From Trump administration trying to block Bolton’s memoir to now the US President calling him a “wacko”, the ex-NSA has made some ‘interesting’ revelations against Donald Trump. Bolton has not only claimed that Trump “pleaded” China to support his reelection campaign but has also accused the 45th US President of “lying” while in the office. Amid all these allegations, Trump took on Twitter to bash Bolton and call him “disgruntled boring fool”.

Moreover, according to Donald Trump, Bolton’s memoir has all the “lies” and “fake stories”. The US President said that his ex-NSA spilt out everything positive about him until he was fired from the administration. While people are calling Bolton on the internet as the “man President’s doesn’t want anyone to hear”, Trump said the former security adviser only wanted to go on war and was ‘clueless’, “ostracized” and was “happily” ousted.

Wacko John Bolton’s “exceedingly tedious”(New York Times) book is made up of lies & fake stories. Said all good about me, in print, until the day I fired him. A disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war. Never had a clue, was ostracized & happily dumped. What a dope! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

‘He is incompetent’

To emphasise on his own comments, Trump even retweeted a post by an Indian-American author Dinesh D’Souza who said that some of John Bolton’s “unhinged pique” can be explained by latter’s “thin-skinned” reaction to being ignored by a “master”. D’Souza even recalled a conversation with Donald Trump when the US President said that if he had listened to Bolton, ‘US would be in like World War VI’.While reporting the tweet, Trump called his former security adviser as “incompetent” and also that former US President George W Bush had also fired Bolton.

President Bush fired him also. Bolton is incompetent! https://t.co/vVW3rKiwSz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

Before lashing out on John Bolton, Trump targetted the former US Vice President Joe Biden to call him a "total failure" in the US government. According to the US President, Biden "bungled" everything he laid his hands on. Meanwhile, Biden took a dig on Republican US President for having 'surrendered' to the fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Joe Biden was a TOTAL FAILURE in Government. He “bungled” everything that he touched! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

