Trump Says When To Reopen US Economy 'biggest Decision Ever' As COVID-19 Cases Spike

During the daily coronavirus task force briefing on April 10, United States President Donald Trump has acknowledged that the decision of reopening the country's economy amid the pandemic will be the “biggest decision” he ever as to make. While the country recorded the highest jump of fatalities due to COVID-19 in 24 hours, Trump said that people in New York are “violently dying” but he will soon have to make a decision. The US President added that he can “only hope to God that it’s right”.

Donald Trump said, “I looked at New York this morning, and I look at what’s happening and the amount of people that are dying and dying, violently dying. It’s a very tough adversary.”

He added, “But we’re going to win, and we’re going to win it — we’re going to win it very decisively. I’m going to have to make a decision, and I only hope to God that it’s the right decision. But I would say, without question, it’s the biggest decision I’ve ever had to make.”

'Ten drugs' in testing in US

Meanwhile, as of April 11, US has recorded over 502,876 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections with at least 18,747 fatalities and Trump had claimed that “ten drugs are now in clinical trials” to heal COVID-19 disease. While US recently witnessed a spike of nearly two thousand fatalities in just 24 hours, Trump said that his administration is taking “unprecedented actions” to find new therapies without further delay. The US President has even said that American doctors are going to come up with “very special” things. Moreover while talking about hydroxychloroquine pills, Trump claimed that US has stocked up to 30 million such medicines that without any scientific evidence are believed to have shown positive results in some of the COVID-19 patients.

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over102,730 lives worldwide as of April 11. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and has infected at least 1,699,632 people. Out of the total infections, 376,330 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

