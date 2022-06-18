Donald Trump Slams Capitol Riots Probe As 'crazy'; Says 'It's Wasting Everyone's Time'

After recently hitting back at his daughter Ivanka, the former US President Donald Trump lashed out at the 2021 US Capitol riots investigation, saying that the congressional hearing is "a one-way street," a "disgrace" and a "rigged deal.”

Trump, in a berserk tone, dismissed the probe as “crazy” as he claimed that the Republican members suffered from "a mental disorder.” Addressing the Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference on Friday, June 17, the former commander-in-chief of the United States labelled the insurrection hearing as a "theatrical production of partisan political fiction” and that it was only "wasting everyone's time.”

Capitol Violence

A mob of pro-Trump MAGA supporters on January 6 stormed the Capitol building to halt the certification of Biden after instigated by an incendiary speech made by Trump near the White House. The ex-US leader hurled the unsubstantiated claims of “election fraud” after he failed to secure the second term. A mob of violent insurrectionists breached barriers and marched into Capitol which was in session at the time. They smashed the windows, set fire to the premises and demanded to hang the then-Vice President Mike Pence.

More than 100 duty officers were wounded during the riots. House Select Committee tasked with investigating the Capitol riots has been presenting the key findings into the circumstances that led to the compromise of the law and order and jeopardised the safety of the political and administrative officials.

Trump calls Capitol riot investigative committee 'Kangaroo court'

In a 12-page statement issued earlier, Trump also claimed that the Capitol investigation was launched to divert attention away from the "failure" of Democratic-led rule. He slammed the congressional investigation likening it to a "Kangaroo court". His remark came as the panel highlighted evidence of Trump's advisors' disagreements over whether or not to recognise his electoral loss.

Seventeen months after the events of January 6th, Democrats are unable to offer solutions. "Make no mistake, they control the government. They own this disaster. They are hoping that these hearings will somehow alter their failing prospects," in a statement released through his Save America PAC, Trump said. The latter also mocked the sitting president of the US calling him "basement Biden," adding that the US is in a freefall.