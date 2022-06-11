Former US President Donald Trump has said that his daughter, Ivanka, "had long since checked out" in a rebuttal to her saying that she accepted then-Attorney General William Barr’s assessment that the November 2020 presidential elections weren’t rigged.

A video of Ivanka Trump's deposition was played Thursday night as the House Select Committee on the January 6 Capitol Hill riots conducted their first public hearing. In the video, Ivanka, when asked if Barr’s comments impacted her view of what happened in the election, said, “It affected my perspective”, US media reported. “I respect Attorney General Barr, so I accepted what he was said,” the former US President's daughter and senior advisor added.

Notably, rioters stormed the Capitol Hill building housing the US Parliament on 6 January 2021, in a reaction that is believed to have come from Donald Trump's refusal to accept defeat in the November 2020 presidential polls claiming that the elections were 'stolen'.

Soon after Ivanka’s testimony was played, Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform and said that his daughter wasn’t involved in studying election results. Further slamming Brarr for his assessment, the former US president said, "Bill Barr was a weak and frightened Attorney General who was always being ‘played’ and threatened by the Democrats and was scared stiff of being impeached.”

In a statement slamming his daughter, Trump wrote, "Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, election results. She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he s****d!)."

Congressional hearings on Jan 6 riots

After close to 18 months since the siege of the Capitol building by pro-Trump MAGA supporters, who attempted to disrupt the presidential election process, the congressional hearing into the riots and storming of the premises on 6 January 2021, made headlines on Thursday evening.

The House Select Committee, tasked with investigating the Capitol riots, presented its findings as it probed the circumstances that led to the compromise of the law and order and jeopardised the safety of the political and administrative officials. Both Democrats and the two Republicans on the Committee insisted that it was more than important to unravel the events that led to the fateful day of the breach of American democracy.

(Image: AP)