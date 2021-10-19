Donald Trump Sues US House Jan 6 Select Committee To Stall Release Of Capitol Riot Records

Former US President Donald Trump has filed legal charges against Congress select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection to stall them from obtaining White House records. As per the lawsuit filed on Monday, Trump's request "is almost limitless in scope" and sought record with "no reasonable connection to that day," PTI reported. It is to be noted that the said committee has asked for the documents as a part of the investigation into how the mob, especially Trump-sympathisers infringed the federal property in an effort to halt certification of Joe Biden's win.

Trump's lawsuit has challenged the decision of incumbent US President Joe Biden decision and the US National Archives to hand over presidential records to the US House representative Select Committee probing into the Capitol Riots. Earlier Biden had refused Trump's request of "executive privilege" in relation to the release of records, which the latter called to be a "political ploy to accommodate... partisan allies" in his lawsuit. As per reports, in his lawsuit, Trump has appealed to the court to declare the committee demand for documents "invalid and unenforceable."

Over 600 booked for illegal demonstrations for Capitol riots

On the other hand, so far 674 people have been booked for illegal demonstrations inside the US House, at least 75 of whom have pleaded guilty in regards to the insurrection, the Insider reported. The men were charged with "assault, civil disorder and disorderly conduct, unlawful authority" in the Capitol building, "disruptive conduct, parade and demonstrations" on federal property. Additionally, few protestors like Benjamen Scott Burlew from were charged with assault in maritime and territorial jurisdiction and an act of physical violence on restricted grounds."

January 6 US Capitol attack

On January 6, 2021, over 500 sympathisers of Republican President Donald Trump attacked the United States Capitol in Washington DC. They sought to overturn his defeat in the 2020 Presidential elections by disrupting the joint session of the Congress assembled to determine the electoral votes. The said vote count officially formalised incumbent President Joe Biden's win. The rioters infringed the federal complex and vandalised the building for several hours. Since the attack, the FBI has launched a probe into the matter.

With inputs from PTI

Image: AP