Donald Trump To Launch Social Media Network 'TRUTH Social' By End Of March: Report

Former US President Donald Trump is set to launch his first and personal social media network, 'TRUTH Social', by the end of March. The servers for the platform are currently up and running and are expected to be fully operational by the end-of-quarter, Fox Business reported. Sources close to Trump told the publication that the beta testing for Trump Media & Technology Group (TMGT) 'TRUTH Social' is also underway.

Once completed, average Americans will be able to download the application on their mobile phones or create an account online, the report said. Although unavailable in the public domain yet, the application is up for pre-order in the Apple Store. According to reports, TMGT is relying on its cloud services partnership with Rumble to meet its infrastructural needs rather than depending on big tech firms. Rumble is currently positioning itself as an alternative to both YouTube and Amazon Web Services (AWS), Fox Business reported.

Donald Trump's 'TRUTH Social' media platform

It is to mention that the 'TRUTH Social' media platform is presented as an alternative to Twitter after Trump was banned from the microblogging site and eventually suspended from Facebook shortly after the Capitol riot on January 6 during the electoral results of the 2020 presidential polls. Before that the social media networks were under pressure to ban him, as his posts promoted insult, inflammatory sentences, and peddling outright falsehood, BBC reported. However, Trump was protected throughout his presidency, although, in 2019 Twitter and Facebook began deleting his posts, for example when he said COVID-19 was "less lethal" than the flu, labelling them as misleading.

"We live in a world where the Taliban had a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favourite American President has been silenced forever," ex-US President Donald Trump had said, as quoted by BBC.

Trump has described the platforms to be "stand up to the tyranny of big tech" and accused them of silencing opposing voices in the US. According to an analysis by BBC, TMTG intends to launch a subscription-based video-on-demand service, which will feature "non-woke" entertainment, including news, podcast and more. TMTG has partnered with Hive- a San Francisco-baser Series D start-up to provide automated solutions through cloud intelligence. In an interview with Fox Business in December last year, Trump had confirmed that the launch of the platform was in line with his plans, thus, "in great shape."

Ex-US President's announcement came after his former aide Jason Miller inaugurated GETTR. Apart from attempted social media application, Trump has also bolstered efforts towards increasing popularity ahead of the 2024 elections, hinting to run again, and has kept his profile up with rallies and public appearances. However, there is no formal announcement yet.

(Image: AP)