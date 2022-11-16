Donald Trump To Run For A Third Time In 2024 Presidential Polls, Files Federal Paper Work

In a major development, former US president Donald Trump, on Tuesday (local time) filed federal paperwork for the 2024 presidential run. This came despite soaring discontentment among Republicans and the frustrating performance in mid-term elections. Earlier on Monday, he had hinted about his "big plan" and wrote, "Hopefully, tomorrow will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!”

Additional documents filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) set up an account for campaign fundraising. The account will be linked to the Save America Joint Fundraising Committee, which for months has been pouring money into Trump’s leadership PAC, Save America.



While addressing his supporters on Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago Club, Trump confirmed his upcoming plan and appealed to the people to vote for Republicans in the 2024 polls. "I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said to an audience of several hundred supporters, club members and gathered press in a chandeliered ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago club, where he stood flanked by more than 30 American flags and banners that read, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump accuses Biden of the "miserable condition" of America

During his speech, Trump accused his successor Joe Biden of the "miserable condition" of America and said the position of the country has degraded severely after he left the chair in 2020. Trump mocked Biden for his foreign policies and the incumbent president has been giving more importance to development "which is not concerned to the American people". He mentioned Biden's "unprecedented assistance" to war-torn Ukraine and underscored how relations with other countries including Russia have deteriorated under the Biden administration.



The former US president Trump, during his latest speech, mentioned North Korea's back-to-back long-range missile launches. Bolstering his claims, Trump claimed during his tenure, no such actions had taken place. "North Korea had not launched a single long-ranging missile. That was due to my relationship with him. That was a good thing, a very good thing," he said.

Biden is leading us to the brink of nuclear war, says Trump

Trump mentioned the latest Russian-made missile that landed in Poland and killed two. The former US President claimed that the Russia-Ukraine war and losses in Afghanistan would not have occurred if he was still president. "People are going wild and crazy over it. Mr Biden is leading us to the brink of nuclear war," he said.



He also accused China of interfering in the last Presidential elections and touted Chinese President Xi Jinping as a "king", given the fact he would remain in his position until his death. He rejected several media reports that claimed China would be the largest economy by 2018. Trump said he had rejected the report and said, "the timing is not correct".



Before concluding his speech, former US president Donald Trump said, "We need to build America great again."