Donald Trump To Travel To China In January After Signing 'phase One' Trade Deal

US President Donald Trump will travel to Beijing after signing the ‘phase one’ trade deal at the White House in the presence of high-level Chinese representatives on January 15. Trump took to Twitter to announce that his visit to Beijing will mark the beginning of talks for ‘phase two’ trade deal.

I will be signing our very large and comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China on January 15. The ceremony will take place at the White House. High level representatives of China will be present. At a later date I will be going to Beijing where talks will begin on Phase Two! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

Read: China Demands US To Roll Back Tariffs In Phase One Trade Deal: Report

Earlier, Trump had claimed that China, during the ‘phase one’ deal, agreed to many “structural changes” and “massive purchases” of agricultural product, energy, and manufactured goods, among others. The US trade representatives had also confirmed the ‘historic and enforceable agreement’ with China on Phase One trade deal. It said that the US will be maintaining 25 per cent tariffs on approximately $250 billion of Chinese imports, along with 7.5 per cent tariffs on approximately $120 billion of Chinese imports.

“President Trump has focused on concluding a Phase One agreement that achieves meaningful, fully-enforceable structural changes and begins rebalancing the U.S.-China trade relationship. This unprecedented agreement accomplishes those very significant goals and would not have been possible without the President’s strong leadership,” said United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Read: China Presses US For More Tariff Roll-backs In 'phase One' Trade Deal

Suspension of additional tariffs

After the deal was finalised, Trump scrapped the penalty tariffs and China reciprocated to it by suspending additional tariffs on some US goods that were set to be implemented from December 15. China’s State Council Customs Tariff Commission, in a statement, said that the decision was taken in order to implement the results of the recent consultations between China and the United States on economic and trade issues.

The now-suspended retaliatory tariffs were meant to target several imported products including vehicles and auto parts originating from the US. The department clarified that the other already implemented tariffs against the US and Canada will remain in place ‘in accordance with regulations’.

Read: Phase One Trade Deal With China To Be Signed 'very Shortly': Trump

Read: Trump, Xi Jinping To Sign 'phase One' Of US-China Trade Agreement