The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Donald Trump To Travel To China In January After Signing 'phase One' Trade Deal

US News

US President Donald Trump will travel to China after signing the ‘phase one’ trade deal at the White House in the presence of high-level representatives.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump will travel to Beijing after signing the ‘phase one’ trade deal at the White House in the presence of high-level Chinese representatives on January 15. Trump took to Twitter to announce that his visit to Beijing will mark the beginning of talks for ‘phase two’ trade deal.

Read: China Demands US To Roll Back Tariffs In Phase One Trade Deal: Report

Earlier, Trump had claimed that China, during the ‘phase one’ deal, agreed to many “structural changes” and “massive purchases” of agricultural product, energy, and manufactured goods, among others. The US trade representatives had also confirmed the ‘historic and enforceable agreement’ with China on Phase One trade deal. It said that the US will be maintaining 25 per cent tariffs on approximately $250 billion of Chinese imports, along with 7.5 per cent tariffs on approximately $120 billion of Chinese imports.

“President Trump has focused on concluding a Phase One agreement that achieves meaningful, fully-enforceable structural changes and begins rebalancing the U.S.-China trade relationship.  This unprecedented agreement accomplishes those very significant goals and would not have been possible without the President’s strong leadership,” said United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Read: China Presses US For More Tariff Roll-backs In 'phase One' Trade Deal

Suspension of additional tariffs

After the deal was finalised, Trump scrapped the penalty tariffs and China reciprocated to it by suspending additional tariffs on some US goods that were set to be implemented from December 15. China’s State Council Customs Tariff Commission, in a statement, said that the decision was taken in order to implement the results of the recent consultations between China and the United States on economic and trade issues.

The now-suspended retaliatory tariffs were meant to target several imported products including vehicles and auto parts originating from the US. The department clarified that the other already implemented tariffs against the US and Canada will remain in place ‘in accordance with regulations’.

Read: Phase One Trade Deal With China To Be Signed 'very Shortly': Trump

Read: Trump, Xi Jinping To Sign 'phase One' Of US-China Trade Agreement

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
'TRAIN FARE HIKE IS A GIFT BY PM'
KUHAD REACTS ON OBAMA'S SONG LIST
GEN RAWAT SAYS WILL REMAIN NEUTRAL
IN PICTURES: NEW YEAR 2020
DHONI AND SAKSHI CELEBRATE NEW YEAR
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL