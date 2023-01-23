Donald Trump Uses California Mass Shooting To Defend January 6 Capitol Attack Rioters

Former US President Donald Trump has responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about January 6 rioters. At least 10 people were killed in the deadly shooting in California on Sunday. Taking to Truth Social, Trump said that "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the riots.

"10 dead in California shooting, horrible gun wielding ANTIFA protest against our great police in Atlanta - Nothing will happen to them despite night of rage and destruction. Yet our January 6th protestors, over a Rigged Election, have had their lives ruined despite nobody killed except true Patriot Ashli B. This situation will be fully rectified after 2024 Election. Thank you!" he said,

The California mass shooting was an unfortunate incident that took place on January 22 at a dance studio in the Monterey Park suburb of Los Angeles, near an event for the Chinese Lunar New Year. The gunman was later found dead in a van.

Dozen charged for Capitol Riots

Trump's statement comes after the arrests of Micah Coomer, Joshua Abate, and Dodge Dale Hellonen this week on misdemeanor charges after their fellow Marines helped investigators identify them in footage among the pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6, 2021, as per court papers, reported Associated Press. So far, over a dozen people have been charged for being involved in the riot and military backgrounds. The spokesperson for the Marine Corps, Maj. Kevin Stephensen has said they are aware of the allegations and “is fully cooperating with appropriate authorities in support of the investigation.” This has been considered the largest investigation in the Justice Department’s history and has been developing even after two years when hardcore supporters of then-President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol and challenged American Democracy. As per the AP reports, more than 930 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the siege on January 6, 2021.